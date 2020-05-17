Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Surely there is a reasonable medium between brutalizing black people for not properly adhering to COVID-19 related measures and courteously handing out masks to white people who are decidedly not observing social distancing rules?
https://www.theroot.com/mayor-bill-de-blasio-says-police-in-nyc-will-no-longer-1843492999
A litmus test, white blue or black, for whether people (largely as individuals, but some group influence) can be trusted to fulfill basic social responsibilities.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/18/2020 - 3:12am
The change came after multiple NYC transit cops tackled a woman who wasn't wearing a mask.
https://twitter.com/DeanMeminger/status/1260697038565638147
Maybe a citation? Citizens have a right to complain.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 05/18/2020 - 8:18am