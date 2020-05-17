Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Surely there is a reasonable medium between brutalizing black people for not properly adhering to COVID-19 related measures and courteously handing out masks to white people who are decidedly not observing social distancing rules?
https://www.theroot.com/mayor-bill-de-blasio-says-police-in-nyc-will-no-longer-1843492999
Comments
A litmus test, white blue or black, for whether people (largely as individuals, but some group influence) can be trusted to fulfill basic social responsibilities.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/18/2020 - 3:12am
It's not an analogy that works for me because smart big-box-store-owning businesspersons accept that there will always be assholes among us and they hire teenagers whose job it is to roundup the carts in the parking lots. Others have invented little driving machines to move the whole line of carts back to the front of the store once gathered and then there's the carts with wheels that magically lock at the edge of the parking lot so people can't steal them...
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/18/2020 - 4:01pm
The change came after multiple NYC transit cops tackled a woman who wasn't wearing a mask.
https://twitter.com/DeanMeminger/status/1260697038565638147
Maybe a citation? Citizens have a right to complain.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 05/18/2020 - 8:18am