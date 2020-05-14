Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
"One of the sad stories of this pandemic is that we're losing people that we couldn't afford to lose"
This is a heartbreaking tribute. https://t.co/oQr7ANFofT— Morrigan McCarthy (@MorriganMcC) May 18, 2020
Former FBI special agent Coleen Rowley explains Bureau misdeeds in the Flynn case.
Here's the mob (Long Island version)
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/15/2020 - 5:46am
I saw that, several versions. What struck me most at the end of reviewing several reports: this was a ridiculously small number of protestors for Long Island and they are all angry kooks and angry kooks will always be with us. I also saw someone point out that media would not be harassed if they paid no attention to such small protests. And I thought that a good point-this one especially looked like feeding the trolls, offering oneself up to be spat upon. And then I thought about how Russian trolls encouraged such live activities in order to make things look more divisive than they really are....
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/15/2020 - 1:47pm
Similar in Michigan, some media feeds frenzy about not much:
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/15/2020 - 1:52pm
Good point - light a fart and draw a (very small) crowd. Are we that bored? And operatives could literally hire 10-20 people to create this little effect state by state - maybe with volunteers as well.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/15/2020 - 2:23pm
Silent but deadly it seems
Protesters spreading the Corona "word"
Enjoy that lockdown easing.
https://digbysblog.net/2020/05/thanks-a-lot-spreaders/
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/18/2020 - 4:04pm
This one doesn't look that outraged, she just doesn't like the sheeple thing she sees in obeying norms:
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/18/2020 - 5:05pm
Which reminds me of something I keep forgetting to bring up. A lot of the people with objection to the rules, and running around happy "like it was before" in places like Georgia (as opposed to the outright protesters, many of which seem astroturfers of some kind) reminds me strongly of Larry Kramer screaming for years at the gay community to get real, stop being in denial and stop having dangerous sex and start using condoms, that they were killing themselves with the denialism. It wasn't easy for him to be the messenger about throwing away a whole lifestyle.
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/18/2020 - 5:22pm
I've been involved in protest on the left that were as small as this. We got no national press attention and hardly any mention in the local press.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 05/15/2020 - 2:36pm
Well sign up with some ratf*cking operation - you'd be surprised how much it extends your reach,
especially with national party scumbags. Hear Roger Stone is available.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/15/2020 - 4:41pm
I've come to see limited efficacy in protests. I only do them now to support friends who are still involved in that game.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 05/15/2020 - 7:15pm
I "marched" against the wars of Afghanistan and Iraq and was marshaled into lanes like every other parade in NYC.
It was the wrong venue.
by moat on Fri, 05/15/2020 - 7:26pm
It's one of his few consistent memes/beliefs across his presidency: outrage at media and support of those who share it Trump backs ‘great people’ who harassed Long Island TV reporter at reopen rally
By Dave Goldiner NEW YORK DAILY NEWS, MAY 16, 2020 | 12:32 PM
It makes me wonder if some NYPost "Page Six" editor did something unforgivable to him way back when he was practicing his own P.R. in the 80's, pretending to be a "source". While the usual "faux news" tweets and chants at rallies are usually done with a bravado that includes a humor slant, when he bullies press conference reporters,There seems to be a real bitterness there, a hurt, a sense of yes, OUTRAGE. They are bullying him, you see.And all he ever really wanted was Kellyanne Conway's job and respect for spinning wild yarns?
I really do think he would be so happy with Rush Limbaugh's show. Bloviating narratives for hours on end with no challenges.
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/16/2020 - 2:14pm