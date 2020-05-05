Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
and neither crochety nor foggy
It’s important to stay connected while we’re social distancing — but there’s always that one friend who doesn’t get the hint when it’s time to end the video chat.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 5, 2020
Glad we don’t know anyone like that — right, @KeeganMKey? pic.twitter.com/AoDEYRTo8G
The 10 most and least bipartisan Senators, according to the Lugar Center's Bipartisan Index for 2019. https://t.co/0SUEdIcbRE pic.twitter.com/xFXYKYt1DN— Samuel Hammond (@hamandcheese) May 18, 2020
The man, the myth, the legend - in his own words! Don't miss this spectacular documentary about Justice Clarence Thomas, airing TONIGHT on PBS at 9/8c (sorry, west coast, check your local listings). https://t.co/VZpnaKalJn— SCOTUS101 (@SCOTUS101) May 18, 2020
“One of the sad stories of this pandemic is that we’re losing people that we couldn’t afford to lose”
This is a heartbreaking tribute. https://t.co/oQr7ANFofT
It is simply a story covered by the NYT
Former FBI special agent Coleen Rowley explains Bureau misdeeds in the Flynn case.
He has delivered revelatory reporting on some of the defining stories of our time. But a close examination reveals the weaknesses in what may be called an era of resistance journalism.
By Ben Smith @ NYTimes.com, May 17
It was a breathtaking story, written by The New Yorker’s marquee reporter and published with an attention-grabbing headline: “Missing Files Motivated the Leak of Michael Cohen’s Financial Records.”
We need to talk FACE SHIELDS . Face shields have many advantages - cheap, widely available, effective, and preserves communication, according to JAMA paper. Let’s talk thru the compelling evidence. Thread . #covid19 https://t.co/5XvAvM5Mam— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) May 17, 2020
Why Deborah Birx is the real power doctor on the White House coronavirus task force https://t.co/nf51eTdBPG— Jim VandeHei (@JimVandeHei) May 17, 2020
Health checks, open spaces. Here's how a reopened car plant works https://t.co/w9s1hHOg84— Bloomberg Economics (@economics) May 18, 2020
I guess not enough people were paying attention to him then pic.twitter.com/qqKhhLM6tc— Almaqah (@_Almaqah) May 17, 2020
National Journal unlocked, no paywall
My own recent contribution to the Stacey Abrams coverage, as a corrective to the hagiography:https://t.co/1656UEb7lC— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) May 17, 2020
How will we ever make people feel at home again, ask Italy's fearful trattorias https://t.co/ILNa6k96OU— Guardian culture (@guardianculture) May 17, 2020
Amazon Reaches Deal With French Unions in Coronavirus Safety Dispute. The online giant will begin reopening its six warehouses in France following a legal battle over protections for employees. By @LizAldermanNYT https://t.co/GV2X1Dnagz— alain servais (@aservais1) May 17, 2020
Benjamin Crump, the attorney for Ahmaud Arbery's family, talks about how Arbery’s case is “like a modern day lynching.” Crump also discusses the eerie similarities between Arbery’s case and the case of Trayvon Martin.
Crump also represents the family of Breonna Taylor
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2020/05/14/breonna-taylor-what-know-louisville-emt-killed-police/5189743002/
Surely there is a reasonable medium between brutalizing black people for not properly adhering to COVID-19 related measures and courteously handing out masks to white people who are decidedly not observing social distancing rules?
https://www.theroot.com/mayor-bill-de-blasio-says-police-in-nyc-will-no-longer-1843492999
Comments
It's funny, but is "visiting Dad in the nursing home" really the right brand?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 1:26am
I don't have much interest in judging, I just like to note. But now that you bring up, it reminds me of similar "just a regular guy" things that Obama and Bill Clinton both did from time to time, altered for this particular situation of quarantine. I didn't see "nursing home" meme at all. It's "have a beer with the guy?" and he plays the non threatening, non bullying dad or alpha.
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 7:38am
Alright, just brought back memories.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 8:26am
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 2:56pm
That was good.
Is this the beginning of a Team of Rivals?
by moat on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 3:51pm
would be nice, would be so nice! He's a creative--ideas for solutions--just that simple
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 4:54pm
As a worker in a hands-on industry that requires a brain, I am heartened to see Biden move toward a policy that puts that plank on the party. It is a chance to approach the matter without consigning it to a trade deal that is made or not.
Germany teaches trades to young people. We teach them how to make a sandwich.
by moat on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 5:16pm
This is better than I would expect, though I always thought he was a near perfect candidate as far as being able to win quirky Wisconsin:
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 7:49pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/13/2020 - 2:10pm
That is a smart move. It is good for developing the platform to horse trade within the party before the election.
Added benefit: Triggering the Mitch Coven to encourage people to check it out.
by moat on Wed, 05/13/2020 - 4:10pm
WTF is the Trump campaign thinking here? Even if they have the Cambridge Analytics type software to micro-target to youth, I can't see young voters thinking Trump's age is that much different from Biden's! (FWIW, I ran across this because Maggie Haberman retweeted it)
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/14/2020 - 4:25pm
Just ran across, interesting, from nearly a year ago:
BIDEN SLAMS CRITICS OF WORKING WITH GOP: 'WHY DON'T YOU ALL GO HOME THEN, MAN?'
By artappraiser on Tue, 06/18/2019 - 1:05am |
By Eric Bradner & Dan Merica @ CNN.com, June 17
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/15/2020 - 3:07pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/18/2020 - 5:25pm