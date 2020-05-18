Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Morning or Mourning in America? Political Advertising and the Politics of Emotion https://t.co/sTY2AQzuGI— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 19, 2020
“You are at all times independent. This absolute freedom of the cyclist can be known only to the initiated,” Maria Ward wrote in her 1896 manifesto Bicycling for Ladies (https://t.co/P0t8i9OHrZ) and apparently this virus-stricken world is with her now: https://t.co/XcHEZJLx7P— Maria Popova (@brainpicker) May 19, 2020
Powerful analysis from @FukuyamaFrancis in @aminterest In China, we are “dealing with an aspiring totalitarian country like the mid-20th century Soviet Union, and not with some kind of generic “authoritarian capitalist” regime.” https://t.co/1ZmRIyRyCV
Good news! There is some cross immunity between a viral common cold and Covid-19.
What a quote: “We needed our Thrasher’s. We know an employee at the Wawa who just died of this. So it hits close to home. But we needed this break today.” https://t.co/EsMytrpLQv— Amanda Kolson Hurley (@amandakhurley) May 18, 2020
SCOOP: Allies of Saudis imprisoned by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) are hiring lobbyists with ties to TRUMP world to try to convince the US to press for their freedom.— Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) May 18, 2020
But it could be an uphill fight, given the ties between MBS & Trump + KUSHNER. https://t.co/031Xz9i4cC
The 10 most and least bipartisan Senators, according to the Lugar Center's Bipartisan Index for 2019. https://t.co/0SUEdIcbRE pic.twitter.com/xFXYKYt1DN— Samuel Hammond (@hamandcheese) May 18, 2020
The man, the myth, the legend - in his own words! Don't miss this spectacular documentary about Justice Clarence Thomas, airing TONIGHT on PBS at 9/8c (sorry, west coast, check your local listings). https://t.co/VZpnaKalJn— SCOTUS101 (@SCOTUS101) May 18, 2020
“One of the sad stories of this pandemic is that we’re losing people that we couldn’t afford to lose”
This is a heartbreaking tribute. https://t.co/oQr7ANFofT
It is simply a story covered by the NYT
Former FBI special agent Coleen Rowley explains Bureau misdeeds in the Flynn case.
He has delivered revelatory reporting on some of the defining stories of our time. But a close examination reveals the weaknesses in what may be called an era of resistance journalism.
By Ben Smith @ NYTimes.com, May 17
It was a breathtaking story, written by The New Yorker’s marquee reporter and published with an attention-grabbing headline: “Missing Files Motivated the Leak of Michael Cohen’s Financial Records.”
We need to talk FACE SHIELDS . Face shields have many advantages - cheap, widely available, effective, and preserves communication, according to JAMA paper. Let’s talk thru the compelling evidence. Thread . #covid19 https://t.co/5XvAvM5Mam— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) May 17, 2020
Why Deborah Birx is the real power doctor on the White House coronavirus task force https://t.co/nf51eTdBPG— Jim VandeHei (@JimVandeHei) May 17, 2020
Health checks, open spaces. Here's how a reopened car plant works https://t.co/w9s1hHOg84— Bloomberg Economics (@economics) May 18, 2020
