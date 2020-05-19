Republican presidents have done it for Democratic presidents, and vice versa — even when one of them ascended to the White House by defeating or sharply criticizing the other.
"We may have our differences politically," President Barack Obama said when he hosted former President George W. Bush for his portrait unveiling in 2012, "but the presidency transcends those differences."
Comments
Yes, Virginia, judges trump attorneys general. Deal with it.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/19/2020 - 11:39am
Lulu likes lying
He likes lying so much he's willing to bet his reputation on a hack saying it's okay to lie to the FBI as long as you don't do much else. Except if your lies keep the FBI from investigating further crimes, especially with our major world antagonist, one that just hacked our election?
Hey Lulu, I addressed a lot of the Priestrap stuff over here:
but you can't be bothered to comment there.
Because you like Putin and Assad and all sorts of shady characters as long as they work against the normal lawful functioning of US government.
Hey, Trump told lies to Mueller - of course he held scheming meetings with Russians in Trump Tower to get help in exchange for dropping sanctions, had Roger Stone collude with WikiLeaks & Guccifer to leak Hillary/Podesta/DNC emails, had Flynn go talk to Kislyak to calm the Russians down about sanctions, had his campaign manager Manafort leak polling data for PA/MI/WI/MN to Kilimnik to pass on to KGB/GRU, work d with Maria Butina to extract favors from the NRA & top GOP pols (and then whisked her out of the country without ever being interrogated on this activity).
But you'll link one of these bullshit Consortium articles saying the FBI has no right to investigate the worst conspiracy with Russian spies because "lying ain't so bad" - who the fuck are you?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/19/2020 - 11:58am