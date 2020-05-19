Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
The three countries where COVID-19 cases are growing the fastest are the United States, Brazil, and Russia. In other words—Trump, Bolsonaro, and Putin. The Axis of Ego.
But Donald Trump’s failure remains absolutely singular. The United States, with 4% of the world’s population, has 30% of the world’s known cases of COVID-19, along with 30% of the deaths.
Comments
Big day tomorrow - 5 million cases worldwide, Russia hits 300k infected, plus Brazil may pass Spain to take the #3 slot. Next week US with 100k deaths? Moving on up.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/19/2020 - 5:48pm