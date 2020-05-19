Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
All over Europe, 5G telephone towers are being set on fire. At least 16 masts in the Netherlands have gone up in flames. There have been attacks on 5G equipment in Italy, Ireland, Belgium and Cyprus. The United Kingdom, ever-keen to outperform the Continent, has witnessed more than 60 such acts of arson. The vandals draw from a sludge of absurd theories to explain their motivations: that 5G masts somehow spread the coronavirus, or that the radiation from these towers weakens our immune systems, laying us bare to Covid-19. Or even that there is no Covid-19 at all, that the disease is a myth to explain the worst effects of 5G rays.
There's nothing interesting or extraordinary about this article. Just more idiots embracing bizarre ideas that no intelligent person would entertain for a second. But there is this notion that Americans are unusually stupid and uneducated. When one can easily find evidence such as this article that European nations have just as many brain dead idiots.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 05/19/2020 - 1:50pm
One of my pet peeves: the myopia of seeing a lot of U.S. stupidity as special. Precisely because I've have always had an interest in figuring out what is truly unique to the U.S., both good and bad. It's very easy to get faulty results on that front if one limits the sampling.
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/19/2020 - 2:13pm
Over 2100 5G towers installed across Europe. 23 attacked is an aggravation, not an accurate pulse of European attitudes.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/19/2020 - 2:20pm
And there's only been one out of the many in "open up America" and "pro-NRA" support groups to carry a bazooka into a Subway sandwich shop that we know of. Extremists are everywhere, the percentages of the population vary. Yes, there's lot of them in an ISIS controlled territory, just as there were once many in the appropriately named Waco, Texas. The question is why we in the majority focus on certain ones with special fear and loathing.
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/19/2020 - 2:29pm
They fit our personal agendas?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/19/2020 - 2:31pm
Reading your comment it popped into my head that Uncle Duke from Doonesbury, based on Hunter S. Thompson, might very well carry a bazooka into a Subway shop and many lefties would find it charmingly idiosyncratic (i.e., support the FBI? hell no, fight them with everything you've got, they have always been fascist pigs)
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/19/2020 - 2:49pm
Well it's more than 23. There were more than 60 in the UK alone. But yes, those embracing these types of conspiracy theories are a minority in the EU and in the US.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 05/19/2020 - 2:38pm
No, it's 23. The UK left Europe.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/19/2020 - 4:32pm
A silly semantic argument. Before there was a European Union there was a Europe. When the EU was only 10 nations there were still European nations that weren't part of the EU. If every nation that is a part of the EU left they would still be nations that we consider part of Europe. The EU is simply a recent, and possibly shorted lived, organization of some of the nations that we commonly understand to be Europe.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 05/19/2020 - 5:09pm
Britain is an island. Europe is a continent. While we were willing to overlook the lapse for a while, politics have stripped away niceities. We'd tell them to go fall off in the ocean, but they already did. Frankly Caesar's misadventures in Britannia and William's foray in 1066 seem to have been mistakes - they really weren't worth all the trouble (though the Vikings seemed to have had a workable approach - weekends marauding like British punters in A'dam, weekdays back in Norse counting the loot).
Note: Cyprus and Iceland and Malta are also EU, even tho more geographically Asia and North American shelf and Africa respectively. And should they get uppity, we may have to treat them as such.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/19/2020 - 5:31pm
We could have a discussion about what nations are part of Europe. The UK is either part of Europe or a separate continent like Australia. That question has already been answered and I doubt that the UK leaving the EU is going to eventually grant them the status of continent. That much of Europe is pissed at the UK for leaving the EU doesn't change geography. This idea that you've put forward, essentially that if you're not a member of the EU you're not part of Europe is nonsense
by ocean-kat on Tue, 05/19/2020 - 6:03pm
It's simpler than that - if I can drive there without a boat or a bridge, it's Europe or Asia (aside from the Sinai connection to Africa).
continent1
/ˈkɒntɪnənt/
noun
any of the world's main continuous expanses of land (Europe, Asia, Africa, North and South America, Australia, Antarctica).
Similar:
mainland
Opposite:
island
the mainland of Europe as distinct from the British Isles.
singular proper noun: Continent; noun: the Continent
"clubs sprang up in Britain and on the Continent"
Origin
mid 16th century (denoting a continuous tract of land): from Latin terra continens ‘continuous land’.
From Oxford
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/19/2020 - 6:14pm