Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Former FBI special agent Coleen Rowley explains Bureau misdeeds in the Flynn case.
Asian American eligible voters fastest-growing group in the US. https://t.co/MLLR3aRZLa— Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) May 20, 2020
Judge allows fraud suit against Trump, family and company to proceed https://t.co/fgPNAXQybQ— J. W. (@wolfjon4) May 19, 2020
One of the things I love about my job is that I learn so many new things with every story. That was particularly true in my reporting for this story about #covid19 clusters and susperspreading events. Read it here and/or bear with me for a thread... https://t.co/jLG8IUPga5— Kai Kupferschmidt (@kakape) May 19, 2020
“Lots of Americans ... want to live in a country that doesn’t insist you have to live like the elites. They want to stop being considered losers for not wanting to shape their life around building a resume.” Read the whole thing https://t.co/JSXJmAnJel— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) May 18, 2020
Moderna stated that the antibody levels seen were on a par with — or greater than, in the case of the 100-microgram dose — those seen in people who have recovered from Covid-19 infection.
.... studies have shown antibody levels among people who have recovered from the illness vary enormously; the range that may be influenced by the severity of a person’s disease. John “Jack” Rose, a vaccine researcher from Yale University, pointed STAT to a study from China that showed that, among 175 recovered Covid-19 patients studied, 10 had no detectable neutralizing antibodies. Recovered patients at the other end of the spectrum had really high antibody levels.
#SocialJustice ◇ Warren Wants CEOs Held Criminally Liable for Bailout Violations - Bloomberg https://t.co/ruO2oQQQyC— Bill Saur (@wfsbooklover) May 19, 2020
By Floyd Abrams & John Langford, May 19. Abrams is a visiting lecturer at Yale Law School and author of “The Soul of the First Amendment.”.Langford is counsel at Protect Democracy.
This @nytimes opinion piece explores the right of individuals to protest lockdown. Legal analysis of the anti-lockdown protests supports there being protected by the First Amendment, at odds with some states' measures to ban gatherings. https://t.co/6S6ddETLbS
Young people entering the job market during any downturn face lasting disadvantages. In this crisis, the pattern may play out with a vengeance. https://t.co/3AhZzKiWbW— NYT National News (@NYTNational) May 19, 2020
We don't want to see a world where inaccurate tests disrupt people’s lives and invade their privacy, give a false sense of security, or waste time and other resources that could be better used in fighting the pandemic. https://t.co/h4hBuHSiQc— ACLU (@ACLU) May 19, 2020
The three countries where COVID-19 cases are growing the fastest are the United States, Brazil, and Russia. In other words—Trump, Bolsonaro, and Putin. The Axis of Ego.
But Donald Trump’s failure remains absolutely singular. The United States, with 4% of the world’s population, has 30% of the world’s known cases of COVID-19, along with 30% of the deaths.
All over Europe, 5G telephone towers are being set on fire. At least 16 masts in the Netherlands have gone up in flames. There have been attacks on 5G equipment in Italy, Ireland, Belgium and Cyprus. The United Kingdom, ever-keen to outperform the Continent, has witnessed more than 60 such acts of arson. The vandals draw from a sludge of absurd theories to explain their motivations: that 5G masts somehow spread the coronavirus, or that the radiation from these towers weakens our immune systems, laying us bare to Covid-19. Or even that there is no Covid-19 at all, that the disease is a myth to explain the worst effects of 5G rays.
Republican presidents have done it for Democratic presidents, and vice versa — even when one of them ascended to the White House by defeating or sharply criticizing the other.
"We may have our differences politically," President Barack Obama said when he hosted former President George W. Bush for his portrait unveiling in 2012, "but the presidency transcends those differences."
“You are at all times independent. This absolute freedom of the cyclist can be known only to the initiated,” Maria Ward wrote in her 1896 manifesto Bicycling for Ladies (https://t.co/P0t8i9OHrZ) and apparently this virus-stricken world is with her now: https://t.co/XcHEZJLx7P— Maria Popova (@brainpicker) May 19, 2020
Powerful analysis from @FukuyamaFrancis in @aminterest In China, we are “dealing with an aspiring totalitarian country like the mid-20th century Soviet Union, and not with some kind of generic “authoritarian capitalist” regime.” https://t.co/1ZmRIyRyCV
Morning or Mourning in America? Political Advertising and the Politics of Emotion https://t.co/sTY2AQzuGI— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 19, 2020
Yes, Virginia, judges trump attorneys general. Deal with it.
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2020/05/flynns-new-argument-co...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/19/2020 - 11:39am
Lulu likes lying
He likes lying so much he's willing to bet his reputation on a hack saying it's okay to lie to the FBI as long as you don't do much else. Except if your lies keep the FBI from investigating further crimes, especially with our major world antagonist, one that just hacked our election?
Hey Lulu, I addressed a lot of the Priestrap stuff over here:
http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/doj-craziness-thread-31158
but you can't be bothered to comment there.
Because you like Putin and Assad and all sorts of shady characters as long as they work against the normal lawful functioning of US government.
Hey, Trump told lies to Mueller - of course he held scheming meetings with Russians in Trump Tower to get help in exchange for dropping sanctions, had Roger Stone collude with WikiLeaks & Guccifer to leak Hillary/Podesta/DNC emails, had Flynn go talk to Kislyak to calm the Russians down about sanctions, had his campaign manager Manafort leak polling data for PA/MI/WI/MN to Kilimnik to pass on to KGB/GRU, work d with Maria Butina to extract favors from the NRA & top GOP pols (and then whisked her out of the country without ever being interrogated on this activity).
But you'll link one of these bullshit Consortium articles saying the FBI has no right to investigate the worst conspiracy with Russian spies because "lying ain't so bad" - who the fuck are you?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/19/2020 - 11:58am
“Lulu likes lying”.
Typical of the way you respond when in smear mode and why I have chosen, in many cases, to not respond to your shit slinging when that is what you are doing. You go first and hardest with bullshit ad hominem attacks and then go on as if everything you have ever bought into and spouted about is an irrefutable fact. I am confident that you know the definition of ‘lie’. You are clearly lying when you call me a liar for anything I have posted here, ever. If what you mean is that I like the lies of others you are just as wrong. Regardless, your first sentence makes it clear that you are not addressing me and responding honestly to what I posted but rather are accusing me. You, PeraclesPlease, like bullshit.
"Because you like Putin and Assad and all sorts of shady characters as long as they work against the normal lawful functioning of US government".
It is hard to listen to you rant without thinking of Allen Ginsburg’s 1956 poem: America
“America”.
America, it’s them bad Russians.
Them Russians.
Them Russians and them Chinamen.
And them Russians.
by A Guy Called LULU on Tue, 05/19/2020 - 1:46pm
Yo Lulu, 1956? That was when Russia was sending the Warsaw Pact tanks into Budapest to crack down. 2 years later Mao would launch his "Great Leap Forward" that killed 20-40 million Chinese. A funny bearded gay poet with harmonium may be lots of fun, but he doesn't innoculate against vicious shitty politics. 10 years later Ginsburg got booted from Cuba and Czechoslovakia, likely Russia & Poland as well. Darkness at Noon was a bit more accepted by then. 3 years later Russian tanks rolled into Prague as well.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Great_Leap_Forward
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/19/2020 - 1:59pm
Marcy slams Glenn Greenwald
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/19/2020 - 8:52pm
What is most peculiar to me is how highlighting the excesses of the FBI relates to a particular case.
This is not like raiding a compound in Waco. The matter under consideration is whether the President is working for people and who they might be. It is always possible that such an investigation could be motivated by corrupt motivations. It is fair to allow a discussion of how that may be the case.
But what is strange about that line of thinking is the idea that corruption, which has been charged against previous officers of the State, is not connected to what is happening now. If the thing being brought into view is what has existed in the past, it exists now.
by moat on Tue, 05/19/2020 - 9:28pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/20/2020 - 12:12pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/20/2020 - 1:45pm