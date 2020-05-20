Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
“It was as if the entire city had fallen so completely into the habit of regarding the laborers as some other kind of person that the basic fact of our corporeal interconnectedness never occurred to anybody.” Great read by @Megankstack: https://t.co/qs6tUBQwYe— Melissa Chan (@melissakchan) May 21, 2020
By Ben Guarino & Joel Achenbach @ WashingtonPost.com, May 21
The coronavirus primarily spreads from person to person and not easily from a contaminated surface. That is the takeaway from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which this month updated its “How COVID-19 Spreads” website.
...With proper coordination, I can envision popular recording artists hosting virus relief concerts where young and healthy people go and hopefully get the virus and then the antibodies which allow them to donate blood to be used as a treatment or a prophylactic. Some of these people may even benefit as they are new to learn they have some compromise in their immune system. ...
Long form, with audio version available.
NEW from this week’s @newyorker. Dexter Filkins has been asking for years for permission to visit Iran. Then, in February, he got a call informing him a visa had been approved. It would expire in six days. “I ran for the airport.” https://t.co/RlH4zHQMxY
If they want to tinker with the benefit formula -- which isn't crazy, the flat $600 was chosen for ease of administration -- they should negotiate rules ASAP so states have time to update IT systems and prepare to administer a more complex benefit. Waiting to July won't work. https://t.co/Z5lGL5OjNw— Josh Barro (@jbarro) May 21, 2020
Top Biden advisor says Democrats will continue Trump's policy in Syria.
Tony Blinken says Biden would:
- Keep US troops in Syria
- Deny Assad oil
- Keep Idlib for rebels
- Refuse to negotiate w Damascus until US "effectuates more positive outcome" https://t.co/lQhSzEyzcd pic.twitter.com/QjRSoJHhxk
My new Letter from Washington is up @NewYorker >>> Trump Is a Superspreader—of Distraction https://t.co/BsLfnvqybQ— Susan Glasser (@sbg1) May 21, 2020
A Few Weeks Later It Was Burned to the Ground.
A Mississippi Church Sued Over Coronavirus Restrictions and Won. A Few Weeks Later It Was Burned to the Ground: https://t.co/89w0UFngE7 pic.twitter.com/6RzbbFHswz— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) May 21, 2020
Virologist Peter Piot, director of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, fell ill with COVID-19 in mid-March. .. Piot, who grew up in Belgium, was one of the discoverers of the Ebola virus in 1976.
One promising idea, promoted by City Councilman Brad Lander and others, is to build quickly a kind of “public health corps” to enforce social-distancing measures.
In this approach, specially trained civilians could fan out across the neighborhoods and parks, helping with pedestrian traffic control and politely encouraging New Yorkers entering parks to protect one another by wearing masks and keeping their distance. Police Department school safety agents, who are not armed, could help. Such a program could also provide much-needed employment for young people, especially with New York’s summer jobs program, which serves people 14 to 24, threatened by budget cuts.
Three injured after active shooter opened fire on large Arizona shopping center, police say https://t.co/JYtyGJnvS7— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 21, 2020
The 2 dams that failed in Michigan on Tuesday are among at least 170 dams in the state that are classified as having a “high” hazard potential, meaning that a failure could result in the loss of life https://t.co/YEk3jtxXbO— The New York Times (@nytimes) May 21, 2020
The PBA’s endorsement of Diaz Sr., whose son, Ruben Diaz Jr. is the Bronx borough president, will be viewed as a stick in the eye to New York’s progressives and particularly the LGBT community. Diaz, a Pentecostal minister, is a lightning rod among fellow liberal Democrats for his anti-gay remarks and positions as well as his opposition to abortion rights.
NYPD union endorses controversial pastor Ruben Diaz Sr. for Congress https://t.co/O74mj9aUux via @nypmetro
By Bobby Allyn @ NPR.org, May 20
Nearly half of the Twitter accounts spreading messages on the social media platform about the coronavirus pandemic are likely bots, researchers at Carnegie Mellon University said on Wednesday.
Researchers culled through more than 200 million tweets since January discussing the virus and found that about 45% were sent by accounts that behave more like computerized robots than humans.

Uggh, a lot of "Karen's" in the comments.
Singapore is 27th globally in infections, but 102nd in deaths (only 22).
Was it hard to figure out with a rule change the police would focus on that rule? Yes, masks needed not just jogging but on way in and out of building. I wear mine in the elevator (so don't kill my elderly neighbors, no matter what the gov says). I yell at the 3 idiots chatting in the tram with masks off. I tut-tut at the guys too much enjoying the relaxation of rules and getting too damn close for my comfort. I've lived in Asia, Europe, US - don't feel a need to blame having public health rules on the government outside hlthe US - I'd have problems in UK or Sweden or Brazil. Just wear your goddamn mask. As for workers' dorms and factories - sad but unsurprising. But only 22 have died after 3 months - so obviously Singapore cares much more about guest workers than we do meat packers, veterans, old folks, health workers, or Mexican illegals at the border.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/21/2020 - 9:11am
Meanwhile in Brazil:
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/21/2020 - 6:12pm
Andy Slavitt thread on the very dangerous situation in Brazil, starts here
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/22/2020 - 1:09am