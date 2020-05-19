Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Former FBI special agent Coleen Rowley explains Bureau misdeeds in the Flynn case.
This is insane. I was the director of CIA.— Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) May 21, 2020
@ NYTimes.com/Coronavirus Live coverage, May 21
A sophisticated fraud network targeting Washington State’s unemployment system claimed hundreds of millions of dollars before officials were able to identify and crack down on the coordinated attack, state officials said Thursday.
By Ben Guarino & Joel Achenbach @ WashingtonPost.com, May 21
The coronavirus primarily spreads from person to person and not easily from a contaminated surface. That is the takeaway from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which this month updated its “How COVID-19 Spreads” website.
...With proper coordination, I can envision popular recording artists hosting virus relief concerts where young and healthy people go and hopefully get the virus and then the antibodies which allow them to donate blood to be used as a treatment or a prophylactic. Some of these people may even benefit as they are new to learn they have some compromise in their immune system. ...
Long form, with audio version available.
NEW from this week’s @newyorker. Dexter Filkins has been asking for years for permission to visit Iran. Then, in February, he got a call informing him a visa had been approved. It would expire in six days. “I ran for the airport.” https://t.co/RlH4zHQMxY
If they want to tinker with the benefit formula -- which isn't crazy, the flat $600 was chosen for ease of administration -- they should negotiate rules ASAP so states have time to update IT systems and prepare to administer a more complex benefit. Waiting to July won't work. https://t.co/Z5lGL5OjNw— Josh Barro (@jbarro) May 21, 2020
Top Biden advisor says Democrats will continue Trump's policy in Syria.
Tony Blinken says Biden would:
- Keep US troops in Syria
- Deny Assad oil
- Keep Idlib for rebels
- Refuse to negotiate w Damascus until US "effectuates more positive outcome" https://t.co/lQhSzEyzcd pic.twitter.com/QjRSoJHhxk
My new Letter from Washington is up @NewYorker >>> Trump Is a Superspreader—of Distraction https://t.co/BsLfnvqybQ— Susan Glasser (@sbg1) May 21, 2020
A Few Weeks Later It Was Burned to the Ground.
A Mississippi Church Sued Over Coronavirus Restrictions and Won. A Few Weeks Later It Was Burned to the Ground: https://t.co/89w0UFngE7 pic.twitter.com/6RzbbFHswz— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) May 21, 2020
Virologist Peter Piot, director of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, fell ill with COVID-19 in mid-March. .. Piot, who grew up in Belgium, was one of the discoverers of the Ebola virus in 1976.
One promising idea, promoted by City Councilman Brad Lander and others, is to build quickly a kind of “public health corps” to enforce social-distancing measures.
In this approach, specially trained civilians could fan out across the neighborhoods and parks, helping with pedestrian traffic control and politely encouraging New Yorkers entering parks to protect one another by wearing masks and keeping their distance. Police Department school safety agents, who are not armed, could help. Such a program could also provide much-needed employment for young people, especially with New York’s summer jobs program, which serves people 14 to 24, threatened by budget cuts.
Three injured after active shooter opened fire on large Arizona shopping center, police say https://t.co/JYtyGJnvS7— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 21, 2020
“It was as if the entire city had fallen so completely into the habit of regarding the laborers as some other kind of person that the basic fact of our corporeal interconnectedness never occurred to anybody.” Great read by @Megankstack: https://t.co/qs6tUBQwYe— Melissa Chan (@melissakchan) May 21, 2020
Comments
Yes, Virginia, judges trump attorneys general. Deal with it.
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2020/05/flynns-new-argument-co...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/19/2020 - 11:39am
Lulu likes lying
He likes lying so much he's willing to bet his reputation on a hack saying it's okay to lie to the FBI as long as you don't do much else. Except if your lies keep the FBI from investigating further crimes, especially with our major world antagonist, one that just hacked our election?
Hey Lulu, I addressed a lot of the Priestrap stuff over here:
http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/doj-craziness-thread-31158
but you can't be bothered to comment there.
Because you like Putin and Assad and all sorts of shady characters as long as they work against the normal lawful functioning of US government.
Hey, Trump told lies to Mueller - of course he held scheming meetings with Russians in Trump Tower to get help in exchange for dropping sanctions, had Roger Stone collude with WikiLeaks & Guccifer to leak Hillary/Podesta/DNC emails, had Flynn go talk to Kislyak to calm the Russians down about sanctions, had his campaign manager Manafort leak polling data for PA/MI/WI/MN to Kilimnik to pass on to KGB/GRU, work d with Maria Butina to extract favors from the NRA & top GOP pols (and then whisked her out of the country without ever being interrogated on this activity).
But you'll link one of these bullshit Consortium articles saying the FBI has no right to investigate the worst conspiracy with Russian spies because "lying ain't so bad" - who the fuck are you?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/19/2020 - 11:58am
“Lulu likes lying”.
Typical of the way you respond when in smear mode and why I have chosen, in many cases, to not respond to your shit slinging when that is what you are doing. You go first and hardest with bullshit ad hominem attacks and then go on as if everything you have ever bought into and spouted about is an irrefutable fact. I am confident that you know the definition of ‘lie’. You are clearly lying when you call me a liar for anything I have posted here, ever. If what you mean is that I like the lies of others you are just as wrong. Regardless, your first sentence makes it clear that you are not addressing me and responding honestly to what I posted but rather are accusing me. You, PeraclesPlease, like bullshit.
"Because you like Putin and Assad and all sorts of shady characters as long as they work against the normal lawful functioning of US government".
It is hard to listen to you rant without thinking of Allen Ginsburg’s 1956 poem: America
“America”.
America, it’s them bad Russians.
Them Russians.
Them Russians and them Chinamen.
And them Russians.
by A Guy Called LULU on Tue, 05/19/2020 - 1:46pm
Yo Lulu, 1956? That was when Russia was sending the Warsaw Pact tanks into Budapest to crack down. 2 years later Mao would launch his "Great Leap Forward" that killed 20-40 million Chinese. A funny bearded gay poet with harmonium may be lots of fun, but he doesn't innoculate against vicious shitty politics. 10 years later Ginsburg got booted from Cuba and Czechoslovakia, likely Russia & Poland as well. Darkness at Noon was a bit more accepted by then. 3 years later Russian tanks rolled into Prague as well.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Great_Leap_Forward
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/19/2020 - 1:59pm
Marcy slams Glenn Greenwald
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/19/2020 - 8:52pm
What is most peculiar to me is how highlighting the excesses of the FBI relates to a particular case.
This is not like raiding a compound in Waco. The matter under consideration is whether the President is working for people and who they might be. It is always possible that such an investigation could be motivated by corrupt motivations. It is fair to allow a discussion of how that may be the case.
But what is strange about that line of thinking is the idea that corruption, which has been charged against previous officers of the State, is not connected to what is happening now. If the thing being brought into view is what has existed in the past, it exists now.
by moat on Tue, 05/19/2020 - 9:28pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/20/2020 - 12:12pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/20/2020 - 1:45pm
Lulu, Flynn lied to cover up coordination (collusion) Russia calls with Mar-a-Lago - certainly worth revisiting, no?
and even Turley's hedging his bets on Flynn atty Powell's latest batshit insane filing that directly attacts a judge in rather caustic juvenile & unbelievable fashion.
https://www.emptywheel.net/2020/05/20/flynn-was-hiding-that-he-coordinat...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/21/2020 - 2:09am
Lawyers on both sides of cases litigate based on different interpretations of law, different standing on which laws are pertinent to the case, whether a law was actually broken, etc, etc. Marcy Wheeler is a lawyer who has taken the role of prosecutor versus Flynn. She presents arguments and guesses and opinions all to support her prosecution. She is smart and has gained notoriety through some good work but she has also made some mistakes in her conclusions as well as her judgment. IMO both Wheeler for the prosecution and Turley as a lawyer for the defense have established themselves as worth listening to by those interested. If you disagree in principle that the defense should be heard then I think you have disqualified yourself from sitting on any jury. If you disagree with Turley in this particular case then you have simply chosen to go with the conclusion or arguments of one side versus the other but have not established your conclusion as inarguable, IMO. Sorry about all the stating of the obvious but if you just get angry any time your position is questioned then sorry for you too.
The alleged misconduct of the FBI [as well as that of the CIA, NSA, etc etc] which I believe to be an established fact and about which their history offers no defense is, IMO, a much more dangerous act of affectively interfering in the politics of our nation than anything attributed to Flynn, whom I very much oppose for a number of good reasons. I was not a Hillary supporter but came to despise Flynn even more than before as part of the rot in our politics when he led the chant to "Lock her up" but I also do not support a chant of lock him up based on the charge against him in this case. He probably deserves to do time for his dealings with Turkey.
by A Guy Called LULU on Thu, 05/21/2020 - 11:04am
Tell me how a guy who pleads guilty *two times* to lying, and then submits no new reasons should then withdraw from his plea, with an Attorney General friendly to the president running interference and having the DoJ flip 180 degrees?
Tell me how our intelligence services are not allowed to question an incoming National Security Advisor who's conducting his own foreign policy & coordinating between the campaign and our country's biggest enemy?
But nice trying a "both sides do it" excuse. So was it ok for Cohen to pass payoffs for Trump's fuckbunny despite established campaign law? Ok for Russians to hack DNC emails and then coordinate with the Russians and campaign? What other part of US law is fungible?
This isn't 2 competing theories of law - it's Mafia ever-shifting-ezcuse vs established precedent.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/21/2020 - 2:00pm
If these weren't such weird times, this obvious corrupt & criminal behavior wouldn't get a lick of support. Nor do similar cases that don't involve Friends of the President. At least 1 Harvard Law professor gets it:
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/21/2020 - 4:04pm
We've had decades now of "lawyers on one side" like Judicial Watch pull incredibly dishonest hijinks while still holding on to their law license (if you consider Clinton lost his law license for perceived misreprenting his actions to a judge, and now we have experts like Stone, Manafort & Flynn make an art of repeat overt lying, and yet "lawyers" will defend dishonest behavior as long as it carries a R- in front. And then there are hack lawyers like Powell, who keep repeating the same failed shit over & over, no matter how many times the judge knocks their silliness down - just playing to the public arena.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/21/2020 - 6:07pm
And the Republicans fixed it so nothing will disqualify a nominee that Trump & cronies make - judges & high positions with gross violations & pathetically underqualified - but as long as they parrot the party cant, the captured journos & lawyers will fall in line.
Remember how worried they were about Biden's 50-year-old plagiarism? But here some lies in real time get a bye. How's that happen?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/21/2020 - 6:12pm
Flynn was about to be a central figure in the agencies that you note have used their authority toward corrupt ends in the past. Have you ruled out the possibility that the people investigating the Russian influence upon the election shared your concern?
The present administration declassifies what serves them and hides what does not. The DOJ needs to be added to your list of suspect agencies. That element is not identical to the legal issues in the Flynn case.
So I contest your idea that Wheeler is acting as prosecutor while Turley is defending Flynn. Wheeler separates the legal issues from the environment that brought the charges about while Turley conflates the two elements.
by moat on Thu, 05/21/2020 - 7:00pm
Marcy identifies lies & sloppiness with the truth. Until someone can show the same about her, it's not "he said/she said", it's a 1-sided shit show.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/21/2020 - 10:51pm
Long Marcy thread on Eli
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/22/2020 - 6:33am
Honestly,I haven't ruled out anything regarding any of the various institutions in play.
Every government agency involved in any politically sensitive activity is automatically on my list of suspect agencies.
Substitute "any" for " The present" in that sentence and I completely agree.
I am a defender and fan of journalism by journalists that leads them to a conclusions and who support their case with good reporting and good analysis of where there findings lead them. I think the best conflation of different stories and pertinent histories of the story makers is being done by independent journalists. Wheeler is one of them who is, IMO,doing good work. Wheeler is not always right whether she largely is in this case or not. I think she mostly is. In the real world that we are living in, and discussing, I do not believe that the charges in question can be rationally looked at without considering the political environment that they are playing in and the political leanings of the * evidence* providers.
This whole discussion really is just academic to me, if that is the proper way to describe the various points I/we have made. I want the prick President we have, the one who too many of our countrymen chose to embrace for their own reasons, to be gone. Ultimately, and to oversimplify, I do not want Trump replaced by what he replaced which cannot be excluded from reasons why we are where we are. That said, I do not pretend to know the exact way, if there is a way, off of the bad course I believe we are on long term, But, that does not lead me to believe that any course less damaging than that which Trump leads us on is one that is good enough or that I should automatically embrace.
by A Guy Called LULU on Fri, 05/22/2020 - 2:02am
All very vague.
Why do you think Flynn was unfairly persecuted?
Why do you think it was ok for Flynn pre-office to be coordinating a workaround on sanctions with Kislyak and Trump?
What rights of investigation does the FBI have for intelligence leaks?
Can Flynn withdraw a guilty plea after pleading guilty twice, and if so, why? What evidence of railroading or unfairness do you see for a burly 30-year intelligence veteran?
Why was it ok for the Russians to hack the DNC and then leak out strategy papers via WikiLeaks?
Why has Syria dropped off your list of public concerns now that Obama's gone and Trump is helping ISIS?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/22/2020 - 2:57am
If there is a long term way to countervail against the more corrupt influences of our polity, it will include methods that resist the revision of history as an instrument for gaining power. History of any kind is influenced by the perspective and values of those who would narrate it. The only thing keeping it from collapsing into personal fictions is the shared world of actual events where some things happened and others did not.
Without that reality principle, there is no way to formulate something like the manufacture of consent. If there is no discriminating horizon between propaganda and the real, then neither is possible. To go that far requires leaving the country of Chomsky and entering the territory of Baudrillard where the Real is dead. For Baudrillard, there are no scandals. There are no differences between what Obama's and Trump's people did. It does not matter if Flynn was wrongly charged or not.
Time to fire up a Gitanes and aim smoke at the ceiling fan.
by moat on Fri, 05/22/2020 - 12:53pm
You do have a proper smoking, n'est-ce pas?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/22/2020 - 1:11pm