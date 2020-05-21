    The short unhappy coming ¨Recovery.¨

    1. Recovery begins, sort of. During June. In Texas but not everywhere.

    2. @ July 1 Pandemic  resumes. In Texas.

    3. Labor  Department  circulates draft  reinforcing existing  Health regs on   Industry's obligations

    4.Insurance industry intervene 's to side track  3

    5. Trump supports 4. 

    6.Congress  supports 3

    7 Mitch doesn 't

    8 Biden  is elected and it becomes our problem. Good.

    Did you see Roubini scaring young people shitless predicting a decade-long deep world depression:

    I looked to see if Krugman was saying anything on that, he is more still rin the immediate ragging about trying to save lives. But I see he did do this one zinger:

    He's doing "webinar" type stuff on topic, this today

    and this Sunday

    That does not interest me because too time consuming and just more opinion.

    Earlier today I saw someone I respect with an essay along the lines of "don't believe any of these fortune tellers about the future, the real truth is we don't know, this has never happened before." That's where I am at.

     


    by artappraiser on Fri, 05/22/2020 - 7:56pm

