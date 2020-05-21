Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
1. Recovery begins, sort of. During June. In Texas but not everywhere.
2. @ July 1 Pandemic resumes. In Texas.
3. Labor Department circulates draft reinforcing existing Health regs on Industry's obligations
4.Insurance industry intervene 's to side track 3
5. Trump supports 4.
6.Congress supports 3
7 Mitch doesn 't
8 Biden is elected and it becomes our problem. Good.
Comments
Did you see Roubini scaring young people shitless predicting a decade-long deep world depression:
I looked to see if Krugman was saying anything on that, he is more still rin the immediate ragging about trying to save lives. But I see he did do this one zinger:
He's doing "webinar" type stuff on topic, this today
and this Sunday
That does not interest me because too time consuming and just more opinion.
Earlier today I saw someone I respect with an essay along the lines of "don't believe any of these fortune tellers about the future, the real truth is we don't know, this has never happened before." That's where I am at.
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/22/2020 - 7:56pm