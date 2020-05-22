BREAKING: UK, Australia & Canada voice deep concern at China’s proposed security law for Hong Kong. They warn “such a law on Hong Kong’s behalf without the direct participation of its people, legislature or judiciary would clearly undermine the principle of 1 country 2 systems” pic.twitter.com/xFcx2DgZv0
A sophisticated fraud network targeting Washington State’s unemployment system claimed hundreds of millions of dollars before officials were able to identify and crack down on the coordinated attack, state officials said Thursday.
The coronavirus primarily spreads from person to person and not easily from a contaminated surface. That is the takeaway from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which this month updated its “How COVID-19 Spreads” website.
...With proper coordination, I can envision popular recording artists hosting virus relief concerts where young and healthy people go and hopefully get the virus and then the antibodies which allow them to donate blood to be used as a treatment or a prophylactic. Some of these people may even benefit as they are new to learn they have some compromise in their immune system. ...
NEW from this week’s @newyorker. Dexter Filkins has been asking for years for permission to visit Iran. Then, in February, he got a call informing him a visa had been approved. It would expire in six days. “I ran for the airport.” https://t.co/RlH4zHQMxY
If they want to tinker with the benefit formula -- which isn't crazy, the flat $600 was chosen for ease of administration -- they should negotiate rules ASAP so states have time to update IT systems and prepare to administer a more complex benefit. Waiting to July won't work. https://t.co/Z5lGL5OjNw
For anyone interested in the details go here. There is much more in the archive, including this which is worth 15 minutes, IMO.
https://al-bab.com/blog/2020/01/douma-chemical-weapons-investigation-and...
https://www.bellingcat.com/news/mena/2020/01/17/the-opcw-douma-leaks-par...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vvoh5jZJshk
I admit I didn't watch more than the intro. to the video. But curious about your recommendation--I know I don't usually like to waste time on what you recommend, I'll fully admit to that unashamedly after wasting too much time over the years with what you recommend an arguing about it to no good effect except debate games--but this one was new. So I saw the name "Bellingcat". I had a window open on NYTimes, I typed it in there and got this recent fairly lengthy article on Bellingcat and their rep and their work, mostly quite positive and even complimentary, including this excerpt late in the article on Douma:
from These Reporters Rely on Public Data, Rather Than Secret Sources by Marc Tracey, Dec. 1, 2019
