    Joe is branding up: got it together; snappy

    By artappraiser on Tue, 05/05/2020 - 7:45pm

    and neither crochety nor foggy

    It's funny, but is "visiting Dad in the nursing home" really the right brand?


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 1:26am

    I don't have much interest in judging, I just like to note. But now that you bring up, it reminds me of similar "just a regular guy" things that Obama and Bill Clinton both did from time to time, altered for this particular situation of quarantine. I didn't see "nursing home" meme at all. It's "have a beer with the guy?" and he plays the non threatening, non bullying dad or alpha.


    by artappraiser on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 7:38am

    Alright, just brought back memories.


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 8:26am


    by artappraiser on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 2:56pm

    That was good.
    Is this the beginning of a Team of Rivals?


    by moat on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 3:51pm

    would be nice, would be so nice! He's a creative--ideas for solutions--just that simple


    by artappraiser on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 4:54pm

    As a worker in a hands-on industry that requires a brain, I am heartened to see Biden move toward a policy that puts that plank on the party. It is a chance to approach the matter without consigning it to a trade deal that is made or not.

    Germany teaches trades to young people. We teach them how to make a sandwich.


    by moat on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 5:16pm

    This is better than I would expect, though I always thought he was a near perfect candidate as far as being able to win quirky Wisconsin:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 7:49pm


    by artappraiser on Wed, 05/13/2020 - 2:10pm

    That is a smart move. It is good for developing the platform to horse trade within the party before the election.

     Added benefit: Triggering the Mitch Coven to encourage people to check it out.


    by moat on Wed, 05/13/2020 - 4:10pm

    WTF is the Trump campaign thinking here? Even if they have the Cambridge Analytics type software to micro-target to youth, I can't see young voters thinking Trump's age is that much different from Biden's! (FWIW, I ran across this because Maggie Haberman retweeted it)


    by artappraiser on Thu, 05/14/2020 - 4:25pm

    Just ran across, interesting, from nearly a year ago:

    BIDEN SLAMS CRITICS OF WORKING WITH GOP: 'WHY DON'T YOU ALL GO HOME THEN, MAN?'

    By artappraiser on Tue, 06/18/2019 - 1:05am

    By Eric Bradner & Dan Merica @ CNN.com, June 17


    by artappraiser on Fri, 05/15/2020 - 3:07pm


    by artappraiser on Mon, 05/18/2020 - 5:25pm

    Like with the primaries in February, Joe wins be everyone realizing he's good enough and backing off & backing him in case something much much worse and riskier could take place.
    As long as he doesn't shoot *too many* people on Main St./5th Ave & stays off the hydroxychloroquine, he's good.
    Except for the Russian hackers & US voting machine companies - and that has nothing to do with him.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/23/2020 - 3:16am

    Some folks just can't let go of that Bernie Bro thang, cause it's not about Bernie, who has already instructed them several times to cut it out, it's about their egos about how good they think they are at the political fight game:

    We're in the middle of a pandemic and 100,000 people just died pic.twitter.com/5ntEsowN79

    — Mangy Jay (@magi_jay) May 23, 2020

    It's amazing to me how some can think they can "win" something, anything, by alienating people right and left that might agree with them on many things. They think a lot like Trump and fans. People are tired of allegorical gladiator fights and kabuki, they're getting sick and dying or know people that are. Life is not a video game.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 05/23/2020 - 2:18am

