It’s important to stay connected while we’re social distancing — but there’s always that one friend who doesn’t get the hint when it’s time to end the video chat.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 5, 2020
Glad we don’t know anyone like that — right, @KeeganMKey? pic.twitter.com/AoDEYRTo8G
C.D.C. Test Counting Error Leaves Epidemiologists ‘Really Baffled’ - The New York Times https://t.co/F5RWapwsnq— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 23, 2020
BREAKING: UK, Australia & Canada voice deep concern at China’s proposed security law for Hong Kong. They warn “such a law on Hong Kong’s behalf without the direct participation of its people, legislature or judiciary would clearly undermine the principle of 1 country 2 systems” pic.twitter.com/xFcx2DgZv0— Deborah Haynes (@haynesdeborah) May 22, 2020
In a tearful speech, Gov. @DougBurgum (R-ND) asks residents to skip the “ideological and political” debate on face masks. pic.twitter.com/BkTEDWxuYg— The Recount (@therecount) May 22, 2020
Mistakes are inevitable. But we can try to do better.
Op-ed by Dr. Danielle Offri @ NYTimes.com, May 22; Dr. Ofri practices at Bellevue Hospital in New York and teaches at New York University.
The OPCW has opened the door to ridicule, when the simple truth would have been enough
This is insane. I was the director of CIA.— Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) May 21, 2020
@ NYTimes.com/Coronavirus Live coverage, May 21
A sophisticated fraud network targeting Washington State’s unemployment system claimed hundreds of millions of dollars before officials were able to identify and crack down on the coordinated attack, state officials said Thursday.
By Ben Guarino & Joel Achenbach @ WashingtonPost.com, May 21
The coronavirus primarily spreads from person to person and not easily from a contaminated surface. That is the takeaway from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which this month updated its “How COVID-19 Spreads” website.
...With proper coordination, I can envision popular recording artists hosting virus relief concerts where young and healthy people go and hopefully get the virus and then the antibodies which allow them to donate blood to be used as a treatment or a prophylactic. Some of these people may even benefit as they are new to learn they have some compromise in their immune system. ...
Long form, with audio version available.
NEW from this week’s @newyorker. Dexter Filkins has been asking for years for permission to visit Iran. Then, in February, he got a call informing him a visa had been approved. It would expire in six days. “I ran for the airport.” https://t.co/RlH4zHQMxY
If they want to tinker with the benefit formula -- which isn't crazy, the flat $600 was chosen for ease of administration -- they should negotiate rules ASAP so states have time to update IT systems and prepare to administer a more complex benefit. Waiting to July won't work. https://t.co/Z5lGL5OjNw— Josh Barro (@jbarro) May 21, 2020
Top Biden advisor says Democrats will continue Trump's policy in Syria.
Tony Blinken says Biden would:
- Keep US troops in Syria
- Deny Assad oil
- Keep Idlib for rebels
- Refuse to negotiate w Damascus until US "effectuates more positive outcome" https://t.co/lQhSzEyzcd pic.twitter.com/QjRSoJHhxk
My new Letter from Washington is up @NewYorker >>> Trump Is a Superspreader—of Distraction https://t.co/BsLfnvqybQ— Susan Glasser (@sbg1) May 21, 2020
Comments
It's funny, but is "visiting Dad in the nursing home" really the right brand?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 1:26am
I don't have much interest in judging, I just like to note. But now that you bring up, it reminds me of similar "just a regular guy" things that Obama and Bill Clinton both did from time to time, altered for this particular situation of quarantine. I didn't see "nursing home" meme at all. It's "have a beer with the guy?" and he plays the non threatening, non bullying dad or alpha.
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 7:38am
Alright, just brought back memories.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 8:26am
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 2:56pm
That was good.
Is this the beginning of a Team of Rivals?
by moat on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 3:51pm
would be nice, would be so nice! He's a creative--ideas for solutions--just that simple
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 4:54pm
As a worker in a hands-on industry that requires a brain, I am heartened to see Biden move toward a policy that puts that plank on the party. It is a chance to approach the matter without consigning it to a trade deal that is made or not.
Germany teaches trades to young people. We teach them how to make a sandwich.
by moat on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 5:16pm
This is better than I would expect, though I always thought he was a near perfect candidate as far as being able to win quirky Wisconsin:
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 7:49pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/13/2020 - 2:10pm
That is a smart move. It is good for developing the platform to horse trade within the party before the election.
Added benefit: Triggering the Mitch Coven to encourage people to check it out.
by moat on Wed, 05/13/2020 - 4:10pm
WTF is the Trump campaign thinking here? Even if they have the Cambridge Analytics type software to micro-target to youth, I can't see young voters thinking Trump's age is that much different from Biden's! (FWIW, I ran across this because Maggie Haberman retweeted it)
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/14/2020 - 4:25pm
Just ran across, interesting, from nearly a year ago:
BIDEN SLAMS CRITICS OF WORKING WITH GOP: 'WHY DON'T YOU ALL GO HOME THEN, MAN?'
By artappraiser on Tue, 06/18/2019 - 1:05am |
By Eric Bradner & Dan Merica @ CNN.com, June 17
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/15/2020 - 3:07pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/18/2020 - 5:25pm
Like with the primaries in February, Joe wins be everyone realizing he's good enough and backing off & backing him in case something much much worse and riskier could take place.
As long as he doesn't shoot *too many* people on Main St./5th Ave & stays off the hydroxychloroquine, he's good.
Except for the Russian hackers & US voting machine companies - and that has nothing to do with him.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/23/2020 - 3:16am
Some folks just can't let go of that Bernie Bro thang, cause it's not about Bernie, who has already instructed them several times to cut it out, it's about their egos about how good they think they are at the political fight game:
It's amazing to me how some can think they can "win" something, anything, by alienating people right and left that might agree with them on many things. They think a lot like Trump and fans. People are tired of allegorical gladiator fights and kabuki, they're getting sick and dying or know people that are. Life is not a video game.
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/23/2020 - 2:18am