My new Letter from Washington is up @NewYorker >>> Trump Is a Superspreader—of Distraction https://t.co/BsLfnvqybQ— Susan Glasser (@sbg1) May 21, 2020
Not long ago, the main public health threat facing people living in and around the Baisley Park Houses complex in South Jamaica, Queens, was one that had taken too many young lives: gangs armed with guns.
When a 14-year-old shooting baskets was killed accidentally in October by a bullet fired in a gang dispute, the death galvanized the neighborhood to take action. Community leaders negotiated a cease-fire and shootings had dropped significantly by earlier this year.
C.D.C. Test Counting Error Leaves Epidemiologists ‘Really Baffled’ - The New York Times https://t.co/F5RWapwsnq— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 23, 2020
BREAKING: UK, Australia & Canada voice deep concern at China’s proposed security law for Hong Kong. They warn “such a law on Hong Kong’s behalf without the direct participation of its people, legislature or judiciary would clearly undermine the principle of 1 country 2 systems” pic.twitter.com/xFcx2DgZv0— Deborah Haynes (@haynesdeborah) May 22, 2020
In a tearful speech, Gov. @DougBurgum (R-ND) asks residents to skip the “ideological and political” debate on face masks. pic.twitter.com/BkTEDWxuYg— The Recount (@therecount) May 22, 2020
Mistakes are inevitable. But we can try to do better.
Op-ed by Dr. Danielle Offri @ NYTimes.com, May 22; Dr. Ofri practices at Bellevue Hospital in New York and teaches at New York University.
The OPCW has opened the door to ridicule, when the simple truth would have been enough
This is insane. I was the director of CIA.— Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) May 21, 2020
@ NYTimes.com/Coronavirus Live coverage, May 21
A sophisticated fraud network targeting Washington State’s unemployment system claimed hundreds of millions of dollars before officials were able to identify and crack down on the coordinated attack, state officials said Thursday.
By Ben Guarino & Joel Achenbach @ WashingtonPost.com, May 21
The coronavirus primarily spreads from person to person and not easily from a contaminated surface. That is the takeaway from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which this month updated its “How COVID-19 Spreads” website.
...With proper coordination, I can envision popular recording artists hosting virus relief concerts where young and healthy people go and hopefully get the virus and then the antibodies which allow them to donate blood to be used as a treatment or a prophylactic. Some of these people may even benefit as they are new to learn they have some compromise in their immune system. ...
Long form, with audio version available.
NEW from this week’s @newyorker. Dexter Filkins has been asking for years for permission to visit Iran. Then, in February, he got a call informing him a visa had been approved. It would expire in six days. “I ran for the airport.” https://t.co/RlH4zHQMxY
If they want to tinker with the benefit formula -- which isn't crazy, the flat $600 was chosen for ease of administration -- they should negotiate rules ASAP so states have time to update IT systems and prepare to administer a more complex benefit. Waiting to July won't work. https://t.co/Z5lGL5OjNw— Josh Barro (@jbarro) May 21, 2020
Top Biden advisor says Democrats will continue Trump's policy in Syria.
Tony Blinken says Biden would:
- Keep US troops in Syria
- Deny Assad oil
- Keep Idlib for rebels
- Refuse to negotiate w Damascus until US "effectuates more positive outcome" https://t.co/lQhSzEyzcd pic.twitter.com/QjRSoJHhxk
Comments
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/21/2020 - 8:12pm
Throwing out diversions is what Trump has always done. It has been difficult to separate what looks like a tactical move from a spasmodic reaction to barely understood events.
The strange thing about this whole nightmare is that Team Trump does not try to cover up the cognitive limitations of their Leader but only make sure he is well fed.
Trump is a dancing bear on a chain. The more frantic the antics, the more the owner of the bear is paid. Nobody is choreographing the moves of the bear.
by moat on Thu, 05/21/2020 - 9:08pm
Trump is a dancing bear on a chain. Good analogy. However, there really is no chain, no bottom to the barrel.
And for Trump, his only House of Worship is the Senate.
by NCD on Sat, 05/23/2020 - 10:49am
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/23/2020 - 10:21am