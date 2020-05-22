95,883 U.S. deaths from coronavirus 2020 via The New York Times Updated May 22, 2020, 6:14 P.M. E.T.
compare chart from April 28 NationalGeographic.com, deaths:
- War of 1812 (1812-1815) 2,260
- War in Afghanistan (since 2001): 2,445
- Spanish-American War (1898-1902): 2,446
- 9/11 Terrorist Attacks (2001): 2,977
- War in Iraq (2003-2010): 4,431
- Revolutionary War (1775-1783): 4,435
- Mexican-American War (1846-1848): 13,283
- Korean War (1950-53) : 36,574
- World War I (1917-1918): 53,402
- Vietnam War (1964-1975): 58,220
- Coronavirus pandemic as of May 22 (2020): 95,883
- World War II (1942-1945): 291,557
- Civil War (1861-1865) 498,332
-
And still the top killer so far, added from CDC.gov,
estimated U.S. deaths from Spanish Flu Pandemic (1918-1919):
- 675,000 (with as many as 50 million dead worldwide!)
Comments
98,145 - chance to hit 100k deaths by Monday's Memorial Day - yay! USA! Draining that swamp a few hundred corpses at a time! And churches will be open!
(someone asked why we don't need masks because God will protect, but we do need AR-15's because God won't protect. Someone needs to check his by-laws, sounds pretty spotty.)
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/23/2020 - 1:45pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/23/2020 - 3:19pm