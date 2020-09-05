Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Gwynyth Paltrow & Kendall Jenner, maybe not so much, but this foodie fight and biz description from Chrissie Teigen - maybe it's not all so quick and easy and soulless as we assume, more labor of love, less social media vamping?
Comments
Taking topic in another direction
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 12:33pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 1:18pm
The author of the best-selling "Souls of Yellow Folk":
And from that, one comes to wonder about the incongruity or not of the "Crazy Rich Asians" movie being popular with the woke at one time, I don't know if it still is.
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 2:25pm
Pretty unwoke slapstick, but w/o much Asian onscreen, can understand.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 2:59pm
Is Lana del Rey a feminist?
https://www.theguardian.com/music/2020/may/21/lana-del-rey-criticising-p...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/22/2020 - 1:26am
Norman Effing Rockwell
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 05/24/2020 - 4:02am
I for one know all about Miz Del Ray, I haven't commented because my main squeeze (70 yr. old guy, BTW, and with similar work background to me) is a big fan (he calls her "my other girlfriend".) So been there, done that on discussing her complexities and listening to the music. Thing is: I just can't get enthused, her work just seems a bit shallow and strange to me. I like that she's individualistic but the result doesn't thrill at all. To me, she's like a poor imitation of old Wim Wenders movies, why not just go with the original. But I have to feign more enthusiasm....
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/24/2020 - 4:38pm
First 3 songs seemed to all work really strong - lyrics/wordplay, transitions... - after was hit and miss, but still some moments of really good sound production and composition. Also may be some leftover LA Dreaming/days in Venice Beach for me in the vibe. But haven't heard so much whispering since they closed down Times Square peepshows, or was it Amsterdam alleys 3a.m.?
Oddly, just watched The American Friend last night. The Hamburg port, 70's Germany, something calming and sure, calendars on the walls, flats... and then Dennis Hopper improbably in his cowboy hat -somehow all feels comfortable, ... like an old friend?...Kind of a prelude to using Peter Falk. May take on his trilogy. Bruno Ganz just died last year - kind of a shame his Downfall overshadowed so much more subtle and crafted.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 05/24/2020 - 6:04pm
Courtney Love explodes
https://www.theguardian.com/music/2020/may/25/courtney-love-in-liverpool...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/25/2020 - 1:14am
Teigen was hurt by the comments, got an apology and moved on. She objects to the NYT putting the author on a leave of absence
https://www.cnn.com/2020/05/21/entertainment/chrissy-teigen-alison-roman-leave/index.html
Regarding wealth and appearances, it might all be situational. If you are handing money, you need to dress well and be known for dining at the best places. If you are a physician in a modest community, you may leave the Corvette at home and drive a modest vehicle to the office and hospital. You may dress modestly. It may be that some celebrities follow suit. Michael Moore always seems to need a shave. Bernie Sanders always appears ruffled.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 05/22/2020 - 9:33am
"The Stew" interpreted - find your online foodie muse.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 05/24/2020 - 4:00am