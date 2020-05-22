    DoJ Flynn Kraziness part ii

    DoJ Flynn Kraziness part ii

    Sullivan delayed twice so Barr's DoJ could make this statement:

    Mueller complained to Barr 3 days after he finished about Barr's misrepresentation of his reports. Barr met Durham *the same day* to start rewriting the record on Mueller's works. Now Barr's assigned Durham a criminal investigation that he "doesn't expect" (tee-hee) to reach Biden & Obama.


    Jeff Sessions in on the whole plot against King Drumpf:


    oh my, a few tweets down in the feed, I see Jeff responds!


    Beth Wilkinson, now advocating for Flynn judge Emmet Sullivan, is also the lawyer to Summer Zervos in her defamation case against Trump, and she is representing former Clinton aide Cheryl Mills in a DC Circuit dispute over a deposition in a FOIA case https://t.co/7sLzGvXKYx

    — Mike Scarcella (@MikeScarcella) May 23, 2020

    I bet Powell is beginning to regret the references to Kafka in her Writ of Mandamus petition. Accusing Sullivan of corrupt intentions works on Fox but not in court.


    Do these people *do* regrets?

    BTW,


    this looks to me like "Obamagate" isn't selling very well with the fans, got to go back to the old standards they know and love:


    Flynn 1st atty - no great deed goes unpunished


