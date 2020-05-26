Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
You may not yet have seen this video of an attempted murder (by cop) in progress.
In involves a privileged high executive in the Templeton Fund terrorizing a birdwatcher for reminding her to leash her dog while in Central Park.
Spoiler alert: The victim, an African American man, the perp a White woman.
Sundry salutory interventions have ensued,
The dog rescue outfit has recalled the adoption, Templeton seems to be in the process of severing relations with their erstwhile VP
Well and good.
But this video shows an attempted murder in progress.
Also completed crimes of terroristic threats delivered an false police report lodged.
Charges MUST be brought.
Cy Vance now walks point in the march of justice.
Don't stumble, Cy.
Comments
1. A person is guilty of making a terroristic threat when with intent to intimidate or coerce a civilian population, influence the policy of a unit of government by intimidation or coercion, or affect the conduct of a unit of government by murder, assassination or kidnapping, he or she threatens to commit or cause to be committed a specified offense and thereby causes a reasonable expectation or fear of the imminent commission of such offense.
2. It shall be no defense to a prosecution pursuant to this section that the defendant did not have the intent or capability of committing the specified offense or that the threat was not made to a person who was a subject thereof.
New York Consolidated Laws, Penal Law - PEN §490.20
by jollyroger on Tue, 05/26/2020 - 10:14am
A person is guilty of falsely reporting an incident in the third degree when, knowing the information reported, conveyed or circulated to be false or baseless, he or she:
1. Initiates or circulates a false report or warning of an alleged occurrence or impending occurrence of a crime, catastrophe or emergency under circumstances in which it is not unlikely that public alarm or inconvenience will result; or
2. Reports, by word or action, to an official or quasi-official agency or organization having the function of dealing with emergencies involving danger to life or property, an alleged occurrence or impending occurrence of a catastrophe or emergency which did not in fact occur or does not in fact exist; or
3. Gratuitously reports to a law enforcement officer or agency (a) the alleged occurrence of an offense or incident which did not in fact occur; or (b) an allegedly impending occurrence of an offense or incident which in fact is not about to occur; or (c) false information relating to an actual offense or incident or to the alleged implication of some person therein; ...
New York Consolidated Laws, Penal Law - PEN § 240.50 Falsely reporting an incident in the third degree
by jollyroger on Tue, 05/26/2020 - 10:17am
Mr. Cooper is a well known birder
His father once headed CORE
Karen will probably have to find a new job
Edit to add:
Drew Lanham write guidelines for black birdwatchers in 2013
https://orionmagazine.org/article/9-rules-for-the-black-birdwatcher/
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 05/26/2020 - 10:40am
I think the employment story is firming up.
I await the judicial sequelae with interest--this would be an excellent use of the educational power of a well chosen charging decision.
O/T what the fuck is a "smew"? (#notabirder...)
by jollyroger on Tue, 05/26/2020 - 11:03am