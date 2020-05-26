You may not yet have seen this video of an attempted murder (by cop) in progress.

In involves a privileged high executive in the Templeton Fund terrorizing a birdwatcher for reminding her to leash her dog while in Central Park.

Spoiler alert: The victim, an African American man, the perp a White woman.

Sundry salutory interventions have ensued,

The dog rescue outfit has recalled the adoption, Templeton seems to be in the process of severing relations with their erstwhile VP

Well and good.

But this video shows an attempted murder in progress.

Also completed crimes of terroristic threats delivered an false police report lodged.

Charges MUST be brought.

Cy Vance now walks point in the march of justice.

Don't stumble, Cy.