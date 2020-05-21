Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
My new Letter from Washington is up @NewYorker >>> Trump Is a Superspreader—of Distraction https://t.co/BsLfnvqybQ— Susan Glasser (@sbg1) May 21, 2020
This is new: Twitter just tagged @realDonaldTrump’s tweets about mail-in voting with a “get the facts” warning that includes a fact check pic.twitter.com/wLhllG92sa— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) May 26, 2020
Twitter took the ABC reporter to task
A COVID-19 Congressional Oversight Commission member sounds off on the real reasons that so little money has reached its intended recipients.
Welp. Korean nightclub now up to 247 cases... so how many tests/contact tracing did South Korea perform to find them? 83,000!
And what percent of the 247 cases are asymptomatic? 30%. That’s huge. Keep in mind this epidemic started with just 1 lone partygoer. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/scraXmE8pR
By Mariano Castillo @ CNN.com, May 25
Peru was one of the first nations in the Americas to take strict preventative coronavirus measures, like stay-at-home orders, curfews and border closings. So how did it become one of the hardest hit? As of Monday, Peru had more than 123,900 confirmed coronavirus cases and 3,600 deaths -- putting it second only to Brazil both in number of cases and deaths in Latin America.
By Amir Vera @ CNN.com, May 25
Despite dips in recent years in gun violence and the sanctioned stay-at-home orders, Chicago saw it's deadliest Memorial Day weekend in four years.At least eight people were fatally shot over the weekend and 24 were injured in shootings as of Monday afternoon, according to Chicago Police data reviewed by CNN [....]
This year's victims include a 16-year-old boy who was shot just after midnight Saturday while walking on the city's South Side. Police records show a suspect is in police custody [....]
Elizabeth Warren will embrace big-money donors on Biden's behalf https://t.co/rElcB45m90— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) May 26, 2020
With his new film, the peerless American filmmaker — self-isolating and reflective in New York — unsettles past and present conflicts.
By Reggie Ugwu @ NYTimes.com, May 21. Is actually the summary of a long interview that ranges over many topics. My excerpt, about the film, is actually near the end.
[....] Trump is a significant figure in “Da 5 Bloods,” an action-adventure tale about four black veterans who return to Vietnam more than 40 years after the war. A central character, Paul, played by the longtime Lee collaborator Delroy Lindo, is an avowed Trump supporter and spends much of the film in a red “Make America Great Again” hat.
and I note the url to the story ends in "coronavirus-terrorism-nj."
Lot of these stories going around — the internet troll bully bullshit in real life. https://t.co/H90Iro8wZi— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) May 25, 2020
Are we on a longterm COVID plateau? Italy and Spain have seen daily cases drop to 10% or less of their peaks. They peaked less than 2 weeks before the US. Ours have barely fallen at all. Expanded testing accounts for some of that but not all. Not most. https://t.co/HEqcKoRqrT— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) May 22, 2020
Twenty large chains received more than $5 billion in federal grants even while sitting on more than $100 billion in cash.
By Jesse Drucker, Jessica Silver-Greenberg and Sarah Kliff @ NYTimes.com, May 25
A multibillion-dollar institution in the Seattle area invests in hedge funds, runs a pair of venture capital funds and works with elite private equity firms like the Carlyle Group.
The Trump administration’s new testing strategy, released Sunday to Congress, holds individual states responsible for planning and carrying out all coronavirus testing, while planning to provide some supplies needed for the tests https://t.co/Oz4TeRAJQ5— The New York Times (@nytimes) May 25, 2020
Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. are thinking about the coronavirus very differently right now — and these numbers show one reason why. https://t.co/f1rAFoJVxY— The New York Times (@nytimes) May 25, 2020
Comments
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/21/2020 - 8:12pm
Throwing out diversions is what Trump has always done. It has been difficult to separate what looks like a tactical move from a spasmodic reaction to barely understood events.
The strange thing about this whole nightmare is that Team Trump does not try to cover up the cognitive limitations of their Leader but only make sure he is well fed.
Trump is a dancing bear on a chain. The more frantic the antics, the more the owner of the bear is paid. Nobody is choreographing the moves of the bear.
by moat on Thu, 05/21/2020 - 9:08pm
Trump is a dancing bear on a chain. Good analogy. However, there really is no chain, no bottom to the barrel.
And for Trump, his only House of Worship is the Senate.
by NCD on Sat, 05/23/2020 - 10:49am
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/23/2020 - 10:21am
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/26/2020 - 11:41pm