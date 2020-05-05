Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
It’s important to stay connected while we’re social distancing — but there’s always that one friend who doesn’t get the hint when it’s time to end the video chat.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 5, 2020
Glad we don’t know anyone like that — right, @KeeganMKey? pic.twitter.com/AoDEYRTo8G
This is new: Twitter just tagged @realDonaldTrump’s tweets about mail-in voting with a “get the facts” warning that includes a fact check pic.twitter.com/wLhllG92sa— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) May 26, 2020
Twitter took the ABC reporter to task
A COVID-19 Congressional Oversight Commission member sounds off on the real reasons that so little money has reached its intended recipients.
Welp. Korean nightclub now up to 247 cases... so how many tests/contact tracing did South Korea perform to find them? 83,000!
And what percent of the 247 cases are asymptomatic? 30%. That’s huge. Keep in mind this epidemic started with just 1 lone partygoer. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/scraXmE8pR
By Mariano Castillo @ CNN.com, May 25
Peru was one of the first nations in the Americas to take strict preventative coronavirus measures, like stay-at-home orders, curfews and border closings. So how did it become one of the hardest hit? As of Monday, Peru had more than 123,900 confirmed coronavirus cases and 3,600 deaths -- putting it second only to Brazil both in number of cases and deaths in Latin America.
By Amir Vera @ CNN.com, May 25
Despite dips in recent years in gun violence and the sanctioned stay-at-home orders, Chicago saw it's deadliest Memorial Day weekend in four years.At least eight people were fatally shot over the weekend and 24 were injured in shootings as of Monday afternoon, according to Chicago Police data reviewed by CNN [....]
This year's victims include a 16-year-old boy who was shot just after midnight Saturday while walking on the city's South Side. Police records show a suspect is in police custody [....]
Elizabeth Warren will embrace big-money donors on Biden's behalf https://t.co/rElcB45m90— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) May 26, 2020
With his new film, the peerless American filmmaker — self-isolating and reflective in New York — unsettles past and present conflicts.
By Reggie Ugwu @ NYTimes.com, May 21. Is actually the summary of a long interview that ranges over many topics. My excerpt, about the film, is actually near the end.
[....] Trump is a significant figure in “Da 5 Bloods,” an action-adventure tale about four black veterans who return to Vietnam more than 40 years after the war. A central character, Paul, played by the longtime Lee collaborator Delroy Lindo, is an avowed Trump supporter and spends much of the film in a red “Make America Great Again” hat.
and I note the url to the story ends in "coronavirus-terrorism-nj."
Lot of these stories going around — the internet troll bully bullshit in real life. https://t.co/H90Iro8wZi— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) May 25, 2020
Are we on a longterm COVID plateau? Italy and Spain have seen daily cases drop to 10% or less of their peaks. They peaked less than 2 weeks before the US. Ours have barely fallen at all. Expanded testing accounts for some of that but not all. Not most. https://t.co/HEqcKoRqrT— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) May 22, 2020
Twenty large chains received more than $5 billion in federal grants even while sitting on more than $100 billion in cash.
By Jesse Drucker, Jessica Silver-Greenberg and Sarah Kliff @ NYTimes.com, May 25
A multibillion-dollar institution in the Seattle area invests in hedge funds, runs a pair of venture capital funds and works with elite private equity firms like the Carlyle Group.
The Trump administration’s new testing strategy, released Sunday to Congress, holds individual states responsible for planning and carrying out all coronavirus testing, while planning to provide some supplies needed for the tests https://t.co/Oz4TeRAJQ5— The New York Times (@nytimes) May 25, 2020
Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. are thinking about the coronavirus very differently right now — and these numbers show one reason why. https://t.co/f1rAFoJVxY— The New York Times (@nytimes) May 25, 2020
Comments
It's funny, but is "visiting Dad in the nursing home" really the right brand?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 1:26am
I don't have much interest in judging, I just like to note. But now that you bring up, it reminds me of similar "just a regular guy" things that Obama and Bill Clinton both did from time to time, altered for this particular situation of quarantine. I didn't see "nursing home" meme at all. It's "have a beer with the guy?" and he plays the non threatening, non bullying dad or alpha.
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 7:38am
Alright, just brought back memories.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 8:26am
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 2:56pm
That was good.
Is this the beginning of a Team of Rivals?
by moat on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 3:51pm
would be nice, would be so nice! He's a creative--ideas for solutions--just that simple
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 4:54pm
As a worker in a hands-on industry that requires a brain, I am heartened to see Biden move toward a policy that puts that plank on the party. It is a chance to approach the matter without consigning it to a trade deal that is made or not.
Germany teaches trades to young people. We teach them how to make a sandwich.
by moat on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 5:16pm
This is better than I would expect, though I always thought he was a near perfect candidate as far as being able to win quirky Wisconsin:
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 7:49pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/13/2020 - 2:10pm
That is a smart move. It is good for developing the platform to horse trade within the party before the election.
Added benefit: Triggering the Mitch Coven to encourage people to check it out.
by moat on Wed, 05/13/2020 - 4:10pm
WTF is the Trump campaign thinking here? Even if they have the Cambridge Analytics type software to micro-target to youth, I can't see young voters thinking Trump's age is that much different from Biden's! (FWIW, I ran across this because Maggie Haberman retweeted it)
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/14/2020 - 4:25pm
Just ran across, interesting, from nearly a year ago:
BIDEN SLAMS CRITICS OF WORKING WITH GOP: 'WHY DON'T YOU ALL GO HOME THEN, MAN?'
By artappraiser on Tue, 06/18/2019 - 1:05am |
By Eric Bradner & Dan Merica @ CNN.com, June 17
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/15/2020 - 3:07pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/18/2020 - 5:25pm
Like with the primaries in February, Joe wins be everyone realizing he's good enough and backing off & backing him in case something much much worse and riskier could take place.
As long as he doesn't shoot *too many* people on Main St./5th Ave & stays off the hydroxychloroquine, he's good.
Except for the Russian hackers & US voting machine companies - and that has nothing to do with him.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/23/2020 - 3:16am
certainly sounds like they are not going to just hedge their bets on winning swings...
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/23/2020 - 8:13pm
Some folks just can't let go of that Bernie Bro thang, cause it's not about Bernie, who has already instructed them several times to cut it out, it's about their egos about how good they think they are at the political fight game:
It's amazing to me how some can think they can "win" something, anything, by alienating people right and left that might agree with them on many things. They think a lot like Trump and fans. People are tired of allegorical gladiator fights and kabuki, they're getting sick and dying or know people that are. Life is not a video game.
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/23/2020 - 2:18am
Interesting, two centrist type folks coming from different directions but with lots of knowledge about how national elections are won, totally agree on this:
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/23/2020 - 8:12pm
Jonathan Capehart took it as a joke
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2020/05/22/come-bidens-you-aint-black-comment-was-clearly-joke/?_gl=1*ufr79a*_ga*OTlWUGt3RlpINVRfZllhamVuTjNxckhvZkVodFdIS0tfblEzd3d2aWMxU25SLTlsTWx2VUxQc043ZVd3YjB2dA..
Probably increased the chances of a black female VP candidate
https://www.theroot.com/joe-biden-just-proved-why-he-must-have-a-black-woman-as-1843614180
Edit to add:
Michelle Norris took the comment more seriously
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2020/05/22/joe-bidens-hill-just-got-steeper-thats-good-thing/
Joy Reid like a tweet from a professor who noted most of Biden's inner circle is white. We will see if she addresses the issue on her show tomorrow.
Biden will likely go back on Charlemagne's show before election time.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 05/23/2020 - 11:54pm
You think Kristol is a centrist type who has lots of knowledge about how elections are won? Being a never trumper doesn't make you a centrist. And as for his knowledge about elections he was the major backer of Palin and talked McCain into making her his vp
by ocean-kat on Mon, 05/25/2020 - 3:57am
Strikes me as a fabulous choice of topic, there's no down side to this--helping small business extinction and making those in need not feel like they are "going on the dole" but helping in a national effort to get everybody back on their feet:
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/24/2020 - 5:12pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/26/2020 - 11:49pm
What ever happens will be as progressive as the senate and house make it. Biden will fight it all the way. He'll support the conservatives to get the least progressive compromise possible.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 05/26/2020 - 11:56pm