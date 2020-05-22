Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Sullivan delayed twice so Barr's DoJ could make this statement:
The views from the ground-Coronavirus: Local leaders in a global crisis. POLITICO talks to mayors across Europe as communities endure deaths, lockdowns and job losses. https://t.co/4ZUwV0Qq1d— alain servais (@aservais1) May 26, 2020
There goes a lot of my admiration for the NHS....
By Anthony Cuthbertson @ Independent.co.uk, May 26
The UK now has the highest rate of confirmed deaths from Covid-19 worldwide, averaging close to 5 in every million people per day.
Figures from the last seven days show that the average death rate in the UK is now more than that of France and Italy combined. The second highest death rate over the last seven days is in Sweden, where the government decided against imposing a lockdown to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
The pandemic has exposed many flaws in the U.S. health-care system and underscored the benefits of streamlined regulation and innovation in areas such as telemedicine and digital health technologies. Here are 5 areas likely to be the focus of change.— Morgan Stanley (@MorganStanley) May 15, 2020
Raging at campaign manager Brad Parscale and Joe Scarborough, Trump attempts a campaign reset. But “Trump can’t pivot to a different strategy,” says an adviser. Because he’s the problem.
As Ariana Grande would say: "Strange accusations." https://t.co/4hm2EwRAHy— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) May 27, 2020
This is new: Twitter just tagged @realDonaldTrump’s tweets about mail-in voting with a “get the facts” warning that includes a fact check pic.twitter.com/wLhllG92sa— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) May 26, 2020
Twitter took the ABC reporter to task
A COVID-19 Congressional Oversight Commission member sounds off on the real reasons that so little money has reached its intended recipients.
Welp. Korean nightclub now up to 247 cases... so how many tests/contact tracing did South Korea perform to find them? 83,000!
And what percent of the 247 cases are asymptomatic? 30%. That’s huge. Keep in mind this epidemic started with just 1 lone partygoer. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/scraXmE8pR
By Mariano Castillo @ CNN.com, May 25
Peru was one of the first nations in the Americas to take strict preventative coronavirus measures, like stay-at-home orders, curfews and border closings. So how did it become one of the hardest hit? As of Monday, Peru had more than 123,900 confirmed coronavirus cases and 3,600 deaths -- putting it second only to Brazil both in number of cases and deaths in Latin America.
By Amir Vera @ CNN.com, May 25
Despite dips in recent years in gun violence and the sanctioned stay-at-home orders, Chicago saw it's deadliest Memorial Day weekend in four years.At least eight people were fatally shot over the weekend and 24 were injured in shootings as of Monday afternoon, according to Chicago Police data reviewed by CNN [....]
This year's victims include a 16-year-old boy who was shot just after midnight Saturday while walking on the city's South Side. Police records show a suspect is in police custody [....]
Elizabeth Warren will embrace big-money donors on Biden's behalf https://t.co/rElcB45m90— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) May 26, 2020
Comments
Mueller complained to Barr 3 days after he finished about Barr's misrepresentation of his reports. Barr met Durham *the same day* to start rewriting the record on Mueller's works. Now Barr's assigned Durham a criminal investigation that he "doesn't expect" (tee-hee) to reach Biden & Obama.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/22/2020 - 7:47am
Elaine Chao, eh?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/27/2020 - 6:33am
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/22/2020 - 10:06am
Jeff Sessions in on the whole plot against King Drumpf:
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/23/2020 - 12:02am
oh my, a few tweets down in the feed, I see Jeff responds!
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/23/2020 - 12:05am
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/23/2020 - 6:20pm
I bet Powell is beginning to regret the references to Kafka in her Writ of Mandamus petition. Accusing Sullivan of corrupt intentions works on Fox but not in court.
by moat on Sat, 05/23/2020 - 8:26pm
Do these people *do* regrets?
BTW,
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 05/24/2020 - 1:22am
this looks to me like "Obamagate" isn't selling very well with the fans, got to go back to the old standards they know and love:
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/23/2020 - 8:22pm
Flynn 1st atty - no great deed goes unpunished
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/26/2020 - 8:34am
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/27/2020 - 6:14am