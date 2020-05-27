Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Raging at campaign manager Brad Parscale and Joe Scarborough, Trump attempts a campaign reset. But “Trump can’t pivot to a different strategy,” says an adviser. Because he’s the problem.
By Gabriel Sherman @ VanityFair.com, May 26
Ashe headed into Memorial Day weekend, Donald Trump complained that he was COVID-19’s biggest victim. “He was just in a fucking rage,” said a person who spoke with Trump late last week. “He was saying, ‘This is so unfair to me! Everything was going great. We were cruising to reelection!” Even as the death toll neared 100,000 and unemployment ranks swelled to over 38 million, Trump couldn’t see the pandemic as anything other than something that had happened to him. “The problem is he has no empathy,” the adviser said. Trump complained that he should have been warned about the virus sooner. “The intelligence community let me down!” he said.
The White House declined to comment.
Trump’s outburst reflected his growing frustration that, at this stage of the race, he is losing to Joe Biden. According to a Republican briefed on the campaign’s internal polls, Trump is trailing Biden by double digits among women over 50 in six swing states. “Trump knows the numbers are bad. It’s why he’s thrashing about,” the Republican said.
Even those closest to Trump have been privately worried the election is slipping away. According to a source, Melania Trump warned the president during their trip to India in February to take the virus response seriously. “He totally blew her off,” the source said. Melania later told people that Trump “only hears what he wants to hear and surrounds himself with yes-people and family,” the source added.
The first lady’s office did not respond to a request for comment [....]
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/27/2020 - 1:19am
probably the reason for the attack on The Atlantic:
For more on that story, see my other thread about Trump and Twitter here.
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/27/2020 - 1:46am
Ridiculing the troll instead of feeding him. Also, all publicity is good publicity:
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/27/2020 - 5:06pm
New Lincoln Project commercial:
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/27/2020 - 1:22am
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/27/2020 - 1:23am
AHA EUREKA, appears to be a key to the male part of the Trump cult (another Atlantic piece that no doubt set him up):
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/27/2020 - 2:54am
Great article, but still doesn't answer anything for me. I don't imagine a huge groundswell of men nostalgic for their pimply inadequate self, or wishing they could've stopped development at 13 while garnering success...
I can imagine a fair amount of support for "fake it til u make it", of that old college try, they guy who's always pimping himself even at 3-4 a.m. at the end of a good drunk. He doesn't drink - he's always ready to sell that toaster. He's Glengary Glenn Ross - both the guy breaking in to get the leads (even tho rich) and the one always-be-closing 24x7. He wants that Rolex more than a job. For every woman who hustled real estate or did some home mail-order or other doubtful pyramid level marketing business, he's a model - rent out your name? One can only wish. Motivational speaker with YouTube channel? Or even Ted Talks - Donald in some way paved the way. I'll come up with theories for miners and farmers later.
As for Melania, funny Tom would bring her up. From what I can tell, she's an intelligence call girl/handler par excellence. Einstein Genius visa, did maybe 2 photo shoots over the years, never had her model card in NY or however it's called, which is critical for working in the business at all - just hung out for 2-3 years w/o going out much (odd for a NY model looking to break in) and then got introduced to Donald, bam, official squeeze #3 (with Trump-paid body makeover). For all the shit Hillary got for her marriage being presumed transactional, Melania's is a total by the books show marriage. But if you read Brit Ekland's bio for example, there's an era where women just fell into relationships - this kind of bargain is accepted and desired for many. To a large extent, the 60's feminism thing never happened - Melania's not that different from Kim Kardashian or Kylie Jenner, admired and followed by many a teen, billionaires for seeming beautiful and billionairish - the dress for success., as Kanye might note.
How Melania was treated by the press was also instrumental - of course she speaks 5 languages, even though she can barely mutter 3 word in French to school kids. Of course she had a degree, even though she didn't. If course she had a proper visa for gifted East Europeans, even though she was obviously just a model. The press just doesn't expect much from women and expects half of it to be ditzy lies, so all got a pass. (US customs no doubt had palms greased for any modeling business). Part of the suspiscion towards Hillary in my eyes is that almost all successful or well-attached women are somehow faking it, one of the spouses in JR or a Leona Helmsley businesswoman. That any light fibbing Liz Warren pulled re mnative American ancestry is 1/100th if what Trump lies on any given day highlights that tilted playing field, and no doubt Warren's "fake it til u make it" was a lot less fake and a lot less subsidized by Daddy than Donald's. But even Ivanka is treated often as if she did something herself, rather than playing off of Daddy's knee. Tom doesn't begin to address all this.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/27/2020 - 3:34am
my main attraction to the article was strictly that Tom admits it upset diehard Trump fanboys more than anything else he had written, that it roused the Trump troll swarm in defense against what he said in it.
As to Melania, just a reminder that running for president appeared to breach the bounds of the transaction from her view of things. She really really didn't want to go there and she still mostly acts like nothing about that has changed, does as little as possible on the public front. One thing that is truly amazing is how much Barron is kept out the fray given how rules about what is appropriate for attack have been repeatedly broken. Maybe is part of a transaction? As to the Drumpf himself, he had no qualms about the privacy of any of this other children growing up.
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/27/2020 - 5:17pm
oh I see Drumpf did mention Barron once last month, used his supposed unhappiness with isolation as an excuse to open up the country. Sharing the link only cause the photo is amazing, the kid is truly YUGE at 14, not just tall but big too:
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/coronavirus-trump-barron-isolation-quarantine-covid19-a9447841.html
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/27/2020 - 5:26pm