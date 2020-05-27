Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Mayor Muriel Bowser extends phase one of reopening to bars and clubs who are licensed to serve food, going against ReOpen DC's original recommendation.
Comments
Bowser is a Democrat. Can we stop politicizing this now? Just because Trump has chosen to troll the re-open issue doesn't automatically mean that local Dems are going to be against it. Things just aren't happening that way, it's a delusion, it's very much Trump derangement syndrome, to think that who is for and who is against splits along political lines.
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/27/2020 - 5:50pm
I am thinking most businesses' legal advisors will say these are the rules they should follow?
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/27/2020 - 8:57pm