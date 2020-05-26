Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Trump thinks Dem Govs are keeping their states closed to slow econ growth & hurt his re-elect. Dems worry that Trump can benefit from ‘Econ rebound in 3rd Q. But ...https://t.co/bxfQMLUkho— amy walter (@amyewalter) May 28, 2020
Shocking: In Mission district of SF, testing 4000+ people, About 2% of people tested positive for the coronavirus. Nearly all of them — 95% — were Hispanic; other 5% were Asian. Not a single white person positive, though 34% of local residents are white. https://t.co/ZiaJLKRury— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) May 28, 2020
NEW - RNC has sent letter to Gov Cooper laying out safety conditions for going ahead with the convention > pic.twitter.com/pr3QYKMLnC— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 28, 2020
By Nadja Popovich & Margot Sanger Katz @ NYTimes.com, May 28, with graphics depicting various locations
The coronavirus still has a long way to go. That’s the message from a crop of new studies across the world that are trying to quantify how many people have been infected.
In public, the activist berated the infectious disease expert for federal inaction on AIDS. But their affection lasted decades and changed the course of the epidemic.
By Donald G. McNeil Jr. @ NYTimes.com, Updated May 28, 2020, 10:06 a.m. ET
“How did I meet Larry? He called me a murderer and an incompetent idiot on the front page of the San Francisco Examiner magazine.”
Among other things, this is a point to remember when considering accuracy of death totals for different nations and the reason for deaths.
By Natalie Kitroeff and Paulina Villegas @ NYTimes.com May 28, 2020
Years of neglect have hobbled many Mexican hospitals. Now, as the pandemic strikes, some patients are dying from neglect or from mistakes that are easily prevented, doctors and nurses say.
By Maggie Fox @ CNN.com, May 27, 10:54 pm
Careful autopsies of 10 African-American victims of coronavirus show their lungs were clogged with blood clots, researchers reported Wednesday.
All 10 patients had underlying conditions that have been shown to worsen infection, including high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity. But genetic factors could also be at play, the team at LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine said.
The man who hung an effigy of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear on a tree outside the Kentucky state Capitol on Sunday, has been fired from his job.Terry Bush confirmed to CNN that he lost his job at the Neil Huffman Auto Group on Tuesday.
"My First Amendment was violated while I was doing a First Amendment act," Bush said....!!!
Helpful 1:53 minute video on Senate vs. House plans @ WSJ that I accessed without subscription
As the U.S. economy begins to reopen, Congress is grappling with millions of unemployed workers. WSJ's Gerald F. Seib looks at two approaches Congress has come up with to move workers back onto the payrolls.
103-year-old Massachusetts woman beats coronavirus, celebrates with Bud Light https://t.co/Z7tkujiu0I— Lisa Daftari (@LisaDaftari) May 27, 2020
Mayor Muriel Bowser extends phase one of reopening to bars and clubs who are licensed to serve food, going against ReOpen DC's original recommendation.
You can dine out Friday night in D.C. Will you? https://t.co/LpMKKrCHhz— Laura Hayes (@LauraHayesDC) May 27, 2020
Anti-Semitic crime in Germany hits highest level in nearly two decades https://t.co/CmLPB8xqud pic.twitter.com/VBKS5UA9jW— The Hill (@thehill) May 27, 2020
The views from the ground-Coronavirus: Local leaders in a global crisis. POLITICO talks to mayors across Europe as communities endure deaths, lockdowns and job losses. https://t.co/4ZUwV0Qq1d— alain servais (@aservais1) May 26, 2020
There goes a lot of my admiration for the NHS....
By Anthony Cuthbertson @ Independent.co.uk, May 26
The UK now has the highest rate of confirmed deaths from Covid-19 worldwide, averaging close to 5 in every million people per day.
Figures from the last seven days show that the average death rate in the UK is now more than that of France and Italy combined. The second highest death rate over the last seven days is in Sweden, where the government decided against imposing a lockdown to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
