Mayor Muriel Bowser extends phase one of reopening to bars and clubs who are licensed to serve food, going against ReOpen DC's original recommendation.
Comments
Bowser is a Democrat. Can we stop politicizing this now? Just because Trump has chosen to troll the re-open issue doesn't automatically mean that local Dems are going to be against it. Things just aren't happening that way, it's a delusion, it's very much Trump derangement syndrome, to think that who is for and who is against splits along political lines.
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/27/2020 - 5:50pm
I am thinking most businesses' legal advisors will say these are the rules they should follow?
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/27/2020 - 8:57pm
How much of a gambler are you, that is THE question:
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/28/2020 - 12:12am
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/28/2020 - 3:31pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/28/2020 - 8:50pm
And Czechs now dropping face mask requirement and now opening pubs, restaurants and hotels:
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/28/2020 - 9:58pm
Face masks dropped *outside*. The more arbitrary self-defined rule is if you'll be walking among people, you put up your mask, if you're in a clear or sparse section you might take yours down. If you're sitting at an outside table drinking/smoking, *others* can avoid you. So it's as much obvious common sense as an ediict. If you or others feel uncomfortable, put it up. Of course this all relies on having a relatively low infection rate so that moderate safety precautions are effective.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/29/2020 - 12:50am
N.Y. City Council Pushes Plan for Outdoor Dining
As the lockdown continues, a Council bill would make the city carve out space where restaurants could serve people outside.
@ NYTimes.com, May 28, 2020Updated 8:54 p.m. ET
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/28/2020 - 10:22pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/28/2020 - 10:23pm