    Which states most reflect the U.S. as a whole and which are the most atypical?

    What states most closely resemble the US as a whole?

    Here's a list from an algorithm that accounts for race, religion, density, geography, income, education, age, gender and presidential voting.

    1. Pennsylvania
    2. Virginia
    3. Illinois
    4. Michigan
    5. Florida
    6. Ohio

    — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) May 28, 2020

    LEAST similar to the US as a whole

    1. West Virginia
    2. Vermont
    3. Wyoming
    4. Hawaii
    5. Alaska
    6. Mississippi

    — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) May 28, 2020

    Comments

    Rank, State,  Rank pop, Population

    1. West Virginia - 38 - 1.8m
    2. Vermont - 49 - 620k
    3. Wyoming - 50 - 580k
    4. Hawaii - 40 - 1.4m
    5. Alaska - 48 -730k
    6. Mississippi -  34 - 3m

    Small distant states look different

    Mississippi because of its large slave heritage and low Hispanic migration, among other reasons


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/29/2020 - 10:37am

