Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
There was full justification for tonight 's riots. And they shouldn 't have happened..
We are partly civilized human beings, most of us .I certainly don´t include the murderous cop. Heś an ass hole.
But our protection from the ass holes fully taking over is refusing to support them.
To the question" should I throw this petrol bomb΅'., the answer is ¨go home.΅
Comments
No kidding (just heard about this on CNN and found it on twitter)!
Not to mention I heard the Fire Chief blather on and on about nothing much and he didn't know much about the fire, didn't say much about sending anyone there soon. It seems as if all law enforcement has abandoned the entire city precinct. Overall seemed to me the city government has decided to just letting them do what they are gonna do including die in conflagration..
Also just saw a St. Paul reporter tweet that she was leaving, things were getting too anarchy for her. Said mostly very young people left in the crowd looking for something more to happen.
Also too, a minor point in context but worth noting especially because all the news networks are covering this closely
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/29/2020 - 12:49am
Oh also CNN showed all the cops (many on duty reduced force due to illness) are in downtown Minneapolis protecting it from protestors moving there. They've abandoned that precinct in order to protect nearby neighborhoods and the more valuable downtown. That their presence would just cause more trouble, not less. Said the National Guard aren't there, they are protecting the Capitol in St. Paul.
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/29/2020 - 12:55am
I don't think I've ever seen a justification for a riot. This certainly wasn't one.
[Please use quotes where appropriate - PP]
by ocean-kat on Fri, 05/29/2020 - 12:46am
Police caught lying again
There has to be some penalty for all this lying - over and over and over again.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/29/2020 - 2:35am
Who is "Umbrella Man"?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/29/2020 - 6:02am
A murder was captured on video. There are still no arrests. The DA is still thinking about charges. The assholes are already in control.
"Riots help Trump"
Assholes elected Trump.
The riots have no effect on assholes.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 05/29/2020 - 11:24am
So should Keith Ellison & crew go ahead and charge the officers super quick so they can fuck it up like the Zimmerman trial? You seem to like things both ways.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/29/2020 - 11:33am
It took six weeks for charges in the Zimmerman case.
The murder was in February 2012
The trial began in June 2013
Edit to add:
Even Napolitano says they can be arrested
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.foxnews.com/media/judge-napolitano-george-floyd-death-why-havent-officers-been-arrested.amp
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 05/29/2020 - 12:49pm
Meaning what? They couldn't make 2nd degree murder stick for a variety of reasons. Want a repeat? Or let them figure out the best approaches w/o just bending to the riots?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/29/2020 - 12:48pm
Video vs. no video
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 05/29/2020 - 12:50pm
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/29/2020 - 1:07pm
And then new video (other officers to be charged how?)
https://www.thedailybeast.com/new-video-of-george-floyds-arrest-shows-3-...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/29/2020 - 1:19pm
Want faces and names to go with the epithets you are using?
The Minneapolis Police Command Staff.
by EmmaZahn on Fri, 05/29/2020 - 1:26pm