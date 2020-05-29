Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
As a teen in the early 2000s, I spent a lot of time on online message boards. They were funny, chaotic places where my fellow nerds and I spent hours arguing about everything under the sun: sports, music, video games, the latest episode of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”
No matter the topic, there was one universal experience: On every board, some divisive issue would inevitably erupt into conflict, and an angry group of users — often led by a single, vocal one who felt they were being treated unfairly — would lead a rebellion against the “mods,” the moderators who had the privileges to delete posts, ban unruly users, and set the rules of the board.
Holy hell. https://t.co/nymsrW0B7j— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) May 29, 2020
Trump thinks Dem Govs are keeping their states closed to slow econ growth & hurt his re-elect. Dems worry that Trump can benefit from ‘Econ rebound in 3rd Q. But ...https://t.co/bxfQMLUkho— amy walter (@amyewalter) May 28, 2020
Shocking: In Mission district of SF, testing 4000+ people, About 2% of people tested positive for the coronavirus. Nearly all of them — 95% — were Hispanic; other 5% were Asian. Not a single white person positive, though 34% of local residents are white. https://t.co/ZiaJLKRury— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) May 28, 2020
NEW - RNC has sent letter to Gov Cooper laying out safety conditions for going ahead with the convention > pic.twitter.com/pr3QYKMLnC— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 28, 2020
By Nadja Popovich & Margot Sanger Katz @ NYTimes.com, May 28, with graphics depicting various locations
The coronavirus still has a long way to go. That’s the message from a crop of new studies across the world that are trying to quantify how many people have been infected.
In public, the activist berated the infectious disease expert for federal inaction on AIDS. But their affection lasted decades and changed the course of the epidemic.
By Donald G. McNeil Jr. @ NYTimes.com, Updated May 28, 2020, 10:06 a.m. ET
“How did I meet Larry? He called me a murderer and an incompetent idiot on the front page of the San Francisco Examiner magazine.”
Among other things, this is a point to remember when considering accuracy of death totals for different nations and the reason for deaths.
By Natalie Kitroeff and Paulina Villegas @ NYTimes.com May 28, 2020
Years of neglect have hobbled many Mexican hospitals. Now, as the pandemic strikes, some patients are dying from neglect or from mistakes that are easily prevented, doctors and nurses say.
By Maggie Fox @ CNN.com, May 27, 10:54 pm
Careful autopsies of 10 African-American victims of coronavirus show their lungs were clogged with blood clots, researchers reported Wednesday.
All 10 patients had underlying conditions that have been shown to worsen infection, including high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity. But genetic factors could also be at play, the team at LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine said.
The man who hung an effigy of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear on a tree outside the Kentucky state Capitol on Sunday, has been fired from his job.Terry Bush confirmed to CNN that he lost his job at the Neil Huffman Auto Group on Tuesday.
"My First Amendment was violated while I was doing a First Amendment act," Bush said....!!!
Helpful 1:53 minute video on Senate vs. House plans @ WSJ that I accessed without subscription
As the U.S. economy begins to reopen, Congress is grappling with millions of unemployed workers. WSJ's Gerald F. Seib looks at two approaches Congress has come up with to move workers back onto the payrolls.
Comments
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/29/2020 - 3:04pm
saw a lot of people post that but also saw additional part of the interview with her where she says they probably didn't run into each other on the job. I found it was still a helpful thing to know, though, that they were both tough guy bouncer types! When two of that type end up in confrontation, usually is not pretty.
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/29/2020 - 3:14pm
Did you see any confrontation?
Would confrontation excuse chocking a handcuffed man to death?
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 05/29/2020 - 3:22pm
Nobody here at Dag is on the police officer's side. Nobody. And nobody on white liberal twitter. You are not going to be able to straw man this one. It's going to be hard to find the straw men for you, they're not out there.
I posted Andrew Yang's comment on it yesterday on PP's thread while you were still concerned with BBQ issues as if they were life and death and as if threatening to call a cop is as important as a cop strangling an obedient suspect to death. I was following the story while you were arguing about dogs on leashes and white privilege.
Yang said it for me, it was homicide, clear and simple, I posted it yesterday here @ 7pm:
http://dagblog.com/comment/282173#comment-282173
There's not a lot of evil whypipple out there supporting homicide by this cop, didja even notice? It's clearly a case of higher ups (Dem ones in this case) protecting police privilege.
When are you ever going to see that no one here at Dag is your enemy and to stop treating us as we are? You are as bad as some cops sometimes, open your eyes and see what you do.
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/29/2020 - 3:42pm
You posted
In response, I asked if you saw a confrontation.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 05/29/2020 - 3:54pm
The video doesn't show what happened before he was subdued.
Not that it matters about the homicidal situation after he was subdued.
Wouldn't excuse it in the least how the two of them acted before. But could be a helpful lesson in learning to defuse violent cops while they are still with us.
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/29/2020 - 3:59pm
Yeah, I wondered why there weren't huge riots over birdwatcher, dog humping, or BBQ Becky, but that's just me "whining".
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/29/2020 - 4:05pm
nothing is ever gonna be solved if every grievance is thrown into a huge bag labeled "white privilege". All that does is simplistically divide further into racial tribes. Fact: lots of poor whypipple don't feel privileged, deal with that. Sometimes it gets to be just like the apocryphal Jay Gould quote: I can hire one half of the working class to kill the other half Heck, Trump has basically hired the aggrieved over political correctness to feed his narcissism.
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/29/2020 - 4:14pm