#COVID19 is harmless, but 5G towers are killing people with "beams" & hospital ventilators are finishing others off as part of a "plandemic" -- so say online [far right] conspiracists, write @amhitchens & @CrawfordBlyth.— Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) April 21, 2020
Now 5G masts are being attacked.https://t.co/3mfNAXo4ko pic.twitter.com/pUCsoT4YAa
To be continued as the appear. Feel free to contribute.
In Minneapolis, where George Floyd was killed, as in many other big cities, the gap between liberal mayors and police officers has become especially pronounced.
Trump - Go Home, back to your Tower, you are a disaster. This will only get worse, on all fronts until Trump is gone.
.@SenAlexander, the GOP chairman of the health committee, opposes Trump on WHO. “Withdrawing U.S. membership could, among other things, interfere with clinical trials that are essential to the development of vaccines, which citizens of [US] as well as others in the world need.” pic.twitter.com/a5NKpvbZ55
In the senior living industry, witness the familiar machination of any field in bed with private capital: consolidation, efficiency, “scale.” https://t.co/gokDZaEFbB— The Baffler (@thebafflermag) May 29, 2020
The campaign to remove Michael Moore’s new documentary from the Internet – led by Moore’s erstwhile progressive “allies” – is a significant advance in the censorship revolution.
As a teen in the early 2000s, I spent a lot of time on online message boards. They were funny, chaotic places where my fellow nerds and I spent hours arguing about everything under the sun: sports, music, video games, the latest episode of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”
No matter the topic, there was one universal experience: On every board, some divisive issue would inevitably erupt into conflict, and an angry group of users — often led by a single, vocal one who felt they were being treated unfairly — would lead a rebellion against the “mods,” the moderators who had the privileges to delete posts, ban unruly users, and set the rules of the board.
Holy hell. https://t.co/nymsrW0B7j— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) May 29, 2020
Trump thinks Dem Govs are keeping their states closed to slow econ growth & hurt his re-elect. Dems worry that Trump can benefit from ‘Econ rebound in 3rd Q. But ...https://t.co/bxfQMLUkho— amy walter (@amyewalter) May 28, 2020
Shocking: In Mission district of SF, testing 4000+ people, About 2% of people tested positive for the coronavirus. Nearly all of them — 95% — were Hispanic; other 5% were Asian. Not a single white person positive, though 34% of local residents are white. https://t.co/ZiaJLKRury— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) May 28, 2020
NEW - RNC has sent letter to Gov Cooper laying out safety conditions for going ahead with the convention > pic.twitter.com/pr3QYKMLnC— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 28, 2020
By Nadja Popovich & Margot Sanger Katz @ NYTimes.com, May 28, with graphics depicting various locations
The coronavirus still has a long way to go. That’s the message from a crop of new studies across the world that are trying to quantify how many people have been infected.
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/25/2020 - 5:00am
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/25/2020 - 5:03am
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/25/2020 - 5:08am
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/26/2020 - 3:55am
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/25/2020 - 5:11am
Hmmmm....interesting that Diamond & Silk are the lookout for any suspicious moves by Dr. Fauci & Dr. Brix:
They only trust whypipple named Trump? yuge stable genius, more trustworthy than the medical people?
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/25/2020 - 5:26am
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/25/2020 - 5:34am
Vaccines didn´t cause my son´s autism.
If you don´t know anything about a subject , be quiet.
by Flavius on Sat, 04/25/2020 - 10:37am
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/27/2020 - 6:54am
As my accountant said, you can't argue with the numbers.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 04/27/2020 - 1:06pm
Comes to mind, Farrakhan says that too? All depends on what you do with them, I've seen some pretty dodgy accounting tricks...
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/27/2020 - 8:51pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/27/2020 - 8:52pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 10:39pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/10/2020 - 3:08am
In Australia "arrest Bill Gates":
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/10/2020 - 2:31pm
This is starting to make me nervous. We are getting into the international messaging that Hannah Arendt recognized as an accelerant to local bonfires.
by moat on Sun, 05/10/2020 - 3:52pm
not just coronavirus, there's so many to pick from:
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 2:01pm
I noticed that Trump has basically sicced the Qnon crowd on Joe Scarborough:
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 7:04pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/25/2020 - 8:28pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/30/2020 - 3:20am