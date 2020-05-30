Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
The Governor of Minnesota suggests that people from out of state and even foreign influence may be involved in some of the violence in the state. We have seen pictures of Caucasian Umbrella Man who AG Ellison says is being pursued.
The idea is not outlandish. In 2015, three white supremacists were arrested for firing shoots into a crowd peacefully protesting the shooting death of Jamar Clark by police in Minneapolis
Stay tuned.
The Governor and the Mayors suggest outsiders are using the protests as a cover to burn the black community.
White supremacists are online saying that they are going to Minneapolis to "get their loot on".
80% of the arrests have been from outside the state.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 05/30/2020 - 10:58am