The Governor of Minnesota suggests that people from out of state and even foreign influence may be involved in some of the violence in the state. We have seen pictures of Caucasian Umbrella Man who AG Ellison says is being pursued.
The idea is not outlandish. In 2015, three white supremacists were arrested for firing shoots into a crowd peacefully protesting the shooting death of Jamar Clark by police in Minneapolis
The Governor and the Mayors suggest outsiders are using the protests as a cover to burn the black community.
White supremacists are online saying that they are going to Minneapolis to "get their loot on".
80% of the arrests have been from outside the state.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 05/30/2020 - 10:58am
Speculation about the identity of the so-called “Umbrella Man”—captured on video using a hammer to smash windows of a Minneapolis AutoZone during Wednesday’s protests—have swirled since a video of him spread online, sparking claims he is an undercover police officer directed to stir up trouble, which local departments quickly denied.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 05/30/2020 - 6:45pm
If riots are so effective what we need is topic relevant riots. For example to respond to Trump's shit hole comment we can burn sewage treatment plants. Of course that would limit the looting so it wouldn't be quite as effective.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 05/30/2020 - 6:56pm
https://www.forbes.com/sites/carlieporterfield/2020/05/30/who-is-umbrella-man-mystery-vandal-at-minneapolis-riot-spurs-conspiracies/#30d6f271236e
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/live-blog/george-floyd-death-minneapolis-protests-live-updates-n1217886/ncrd1219396#blogHeader
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 05/30/2020 - 6:53pm