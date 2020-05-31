Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
“Sixty years ago, 3,000 nonviolent protesters marched to that same courthouse in a milestone moment for integration. And yet that courthouse tonight was defaced and set on fire.” https://t.co/HRZFJkIqL8— Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) May 31, 2020
5. Police Union Contracts. Every 4-6 years your police dept’s accountability system is re-negotiated. Purging misconduct records, reinstating fired officers, dept funding- it’s in the contract. Cities with worse contracts have higher police violence rates. https://t.co/099sZn7vqJ— Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) October 6, 2019
The pepper pellets ere calmly fired off by the officer, feeling there would be no repercussions.
Rate of dealmaking by Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, et al is highest since 2015
By Miles Kruppa & James Fontanella-Kahn, Financial Times @ arstechinca.com, May 29
Big technology companies are hunting for deals at their fastest pace in years, racking up acquisitions and strategic investments despite increased regulatory scrutiny during the coronavirus-led market turmoil.
Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft have announced 19 deals this year, according to Refinitiv data from May 26, representing the fastest pace of acquisitions to this date since 2015.
An unfortunate percentage of my cultural criticism over the past 11 or 12 years has focused on the senseless loss of black life. Mike Brown. Trayvon Martin. Sandra Bland. Philando Castile. Tamir Rice. Jordan Davis. Atatiana Jefferson. The Charleston Nine.
These names are the worst kind of refrain, an inescapable burden. These names are hashtags, elegies, battle cries. Still nothing changes. Racism is litigated over and over again when another video depicting another atrocity comes to light. Black people share the truth of their lives, and white people treat those truths as intellectual exercises.
The Governor of Minnesota suggests that people from out of state and even foreign influence may be involved in some of the violence in the state. We have seen pictures of Caucasian Umbrella Man who AG Ellison says is being pursued.
The idea is not outlandish. In 2015, three white supremacists were arrested for firing shoots into a crowd peacefully protesting the shooting death of Jamar Clark by police in Minneapolis
Stay tuned.
In Minneapolis, where George Floyd was killed, as in many other big cities, the gap between liberal mayors and police officers has become especially pronounced.
Trump - Go Home, back to your Tower, you are a disaster. This will only get worse, on all fronts until Trump is gone.
.@SenAlexander, the GOP chairman of the health committee, opposes Trump on WHO. “Withdrawing U.S. membership could, among other things, interfere with clinical trials that are essential to the development of vaccines, which citizens of [US] as well as others in the world need.” pic.twitter.com/a5NKpvbZ55
In the senior living industry, witness the familiar machination of any field in bed with private capital: consolidation, efficiency, “scale.” https://t.co/gokDZaEFbB— The Baffler (@thebafflermag) May 29, 2020
The campaign to remove Michael Moore’s new documentary from the Internet – led by Moore’s erstwhile progressive “allies” – is a significant advance in the censorship revolution.
Mayor of Dallas, Texas, a black Democrat:
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/31/2020 - 12:32am
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/31/2020 - 12:35am
Independent mayor of San Antonio, Texas:
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/31/2020 - 1:01am
As to NYC, the only trouble/violence has come from hipsterville in Brooklyn with young hipster participants. All the others have been quiet, with peaceful protests in the daytime, if any. No protests that I know of in the Bronx. Nothing burning literally or metaphorically, zero sirens. It's been a very quiet evening after a pleasant day when people were enjoying the weather. The peaceful protest closest to me was in Harlem in the daytime. As to the mayor, whose press "conference" I listened to a short while ago, I'm with Preet:
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/31/2020 - 1:14am
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/31/2020 - 1:42am
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/31/2020 - 2:42am