Last October, Minneapolis Police Union president Bob Kroll appeared at a Trump rally. Clad in his red “Cops for Trump” T-shirt, Kroll (who has been alleged to be affiliated with white supremacists) gloated that the president had unshackled his officers from the restraints imposed by Trump’s predecessor. “The Obama administration and the handcuffing and oppression of police was despicable,” he told the crowd. “The first thing President Trump did when he took office was turn that around, got rid of the Holder-Loretta Lynch regime and decided to start takin— letting the cops do their job, put the handcuffs on the criminals instead of us.”
We will never know if that unshackling emboldened Derek Chauvin to murder George Floyd.
"Trump’s first attorney general, Jeff Sessions, ended the restriction on transferring military equipment to police, reviewed all consent decrees struck by his predecessor, and then restricted their use going forward. “It is not the responsibility of the federal government to manage non-federal law enforcement agencies,” he insisted."
by NCD on Sun, 05/31/2020 - 9:02pm
Trump action, reaction:
1. Get rid of pandemic team on National Security Council. - get a pandemic, 105,000+ dead, crashed economy.
2. Have the backs of unshackled cops, remove federal agreements - get killer cops and national outrage, chaos.
by NCD on Sun, 05/31/2020 - 9:26pm
Trump has deferred to the Governors and the pandemic and the unrest.
Any other President would have given a speech to calm things down.
Trump is impotent.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 05/31/2020 - 9:52pm