Trump - Go Home, back to your Tower, you are a disaster. This will only get worse, on all fronts until Trump is gone.
Last October, Minneapolis Police Union president Bob Kroll appeared at a Trump rally. Clad in his red “Cops for Trump” T-shirt, Kroll (who has been alleged to be affiliated with white supremacists) gloated that the president had unshackled his officers from the restraints imposed by Trump’s predecessor. “The Obama administration and the handcuffing and oppression of police was despicable,” he told the crowd.
“Two Brooklyn lawyers, including an Ivy League graduate corporate attorney, are facing federal charges for tossing a Molotov cocktail into an NYPD vehicle.” https://t.co/OyyuetAz4J pic.twitter.com/06IrMYUYuV— David Reaboi (@davereaboi) May 31, 2020
Almost from the moment Johnson learned that one of her former investigators was involved in the fatal shooting of Arbery, she contradicted the guidance and the state’s training for how district attorneys should handle conflicts, according to public records and her own statements.
“Once you have a conflict, the prosecutor’s office is done — no indictments, no accusations, no bonds and no finding a substitute prosecutor,” according to a PowerPoint presentation of training offered two years ago by Attorney General Chris Carr’s office and by the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia.
Workers for both the Minneapolis Metro Transit and New York City’s MTA, told police, “Nah, son” when asked to transport protesters to jail.
White women arrested with Molotov cocktails
White kids bringing windows while black activists try to get them to stop
White guy with a bow and arrow blames nonexistent black guys for being on the receiving end of those hands.
Before it was anything else, the neoconservative movement was a theory of the urban crisis. As a reaction to the urban riots of the 1960s, it put an ideological and social-scientific veneer on a doctrine that called for overwhelming force against minor infractions — a doctrine that is still with us today, as people are killed for walking down the street in Ferguson and allegedly selling single cigarettes in New York. But neoconservatives also sought, rather successfully, to position liberalism itself as the cause of the urban crisis, solvable only through the reassertion of order through the market and the police.
“Sixty years ago, 3,000 nonviolent protesters marched to that same courthouse in a milestone moment for integration. And yet that courthouse tonight was defaced and set on fire.” https://t.co/HRZFJkIqL8— Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) May 31, 2020
5. Police Union Contracts. Every 4-6 years your police dept’s accountability system is re-negotiated. Purging misconduct records, reinstating fired officers, dept funding- it’s in the contract. Cities with worse contracts have higher police violence rates. https://t.co/099sZn7vqJ— Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) October 6, 2019
The pepper pellets ere calmly fired off by the officer, feeling there would be no repercussions.
Big technology companies are hunting for deals at their fastest pace in years, racking up acquisitions and strategic investments despite increased regulatory scrutiny during the coronavirus-led market turmoil.
Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft have announced 19 deals this year, according to Refinitiv data from May 26, representing the fastest pace of acquisitions to this date since 2015.
An unfortunate percentage of my cultural criticism over the past 11 or 12 years has focused on the senseless loss of black life. Mike Brown. Trayvon Martin. Sandra Bland. Philando Castile. Tamir Rice. Jordan Davis. Atatiana Jefferson. The Charleston Nine.
These names are the worst kind of refrain, an inescapable burden. These names are hashtags, elegies, battle cries. Still nothing changes. Racism is litigated over and over again when another video depicting another atrocity comes to light. Black people share the truth of their lives, and white people treat those truths as intellectual exercises.
The Governor of Minnesota suggests that people from out of state and even foreign influence may be involved in some of the violence in the state. We have seen pictures of Caucasian Umbrella Man who AG Ellison says is being pursued.
The idea is not outlandish. In 2015, three white supremacists were arrested for firing shoots into a crowd peacefully protesting the shooting death of Jamar Clark by police in Minneapolis
Stay tuned.
In Minneapolis, where George Floyd was killed, as in many other big cities, the gap between liberal mayors and police officers has become especially pronounced.
Comments
Wrong, Der Fuhrer is going to
DisneyWorldSpace X tomorrow!
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/30/2020 - 12:28am
Yeah, he couldn't give a shit
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/30/2020 - 3:44am
Trump gloats over Wunderwaffe and cannot wait to use them on "professionally organized" protesters!
by NCD on Sat, 05/30/2020 - 9:59am
Good Ordnung. Ernst Rõhm would be here to congratulate the Stürmtruppen on their parade ground-like execution, but he was otherwise
indisposed.
[somehow I pictured The Donald singing "Magic Bus", repeating "I want it, I want it, I want it...can't have it". Too much bleach, I imagine.]
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/30/2020 - 11:21am
Mutti tells Trump to get abgefuckt
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/30/2020 - 4:29am
There's simply no fighting Disney World, it's a powerful tool. Never floated my boat as much as many but then I didn't like Star Wars much either (though a big Star Trek Next Generation fan)
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/30/2020 - 3:26pm
maybe it's a male hormone thing?
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/30/2020 - 3:30pm
Is there some kind of spinoff space technology that'll tell us how many G's you can apply to a black man's neck before he asphyxiates? Sorry, I'm not feeling it. Guess the only space movies I liked were 2001, Silent Running & Galaxina. Seems space station and shuttle tech could be done on the cheap like this SpaceX stuff and do things like global warming & renewables instead.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/30/2020 - 3:47pm
Interesting. Fantasy and Sci fi are grouped together. Star wars was more towards the fantasy end of the genre while Star Trek much more Science Fiction. Generally speaking fantasy is more popular among women and sci fi more popular with men
by ocean-kat on Sat, 05/30/2020 - 3:49pm
DC Mayor, Trump a liar and a coward, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser :
Bowser said the president had “glorified violence” with his comments, saying they were “an attack on humanity and an attack on America, and they make our city less safe.” She said his Twitter posts harked back to some of the darkest scenes of the civil rights movement, when police unleashed attack dogs on peaceful black demonstrators.
“While he hides behind his fence afraid/alone, I stand w/ people peacefully exercising their First Amendment Right after the murder of #GeorgeFloyd & hundreds of years of institutional racism,” the mayor wrote of Trump. “There are no vicious dogs & ominous weapons. There is just a scared man. Afraid/alone.”
by NCD on Sat, 05/30/2020 - 9:23pm
Turns.out you was right, just a day early:
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/31/2020 - 9:23pm