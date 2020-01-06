Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
White women arrested with Molotov cocktails
White kids bringing windows while black activists try to get them to stop
White guy with a bow and arrow blames nonexistent black guys for being on the receiving end of those hands.
Comments
White person selling a meme:
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/31/2020 - 8:09pm
A meme that you refuse to hear. So you twist the words of Roxane Gay. You have been exposed.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 06/01/2020 - 7:24am
"J'accuse!!!"
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/01/2020 - 7:53am
Given the names I have been called, I did not see my post as out of line.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 06/01/2020 - 8:19am
No idea what youre talking about. I just give up.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/01/2020 - 8:29am
I think that's because he's doing what he's doing what he mostly comes here to do: argue with strawmen that make him angry. He either is incapable of understanding the nuance of what the rest of us say on most topics or intentionally makes no attempt to understand. It doesn't matter because it's the strawmen he wants to preach at anyways? Giving up is therefore a good choice.
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/01/2020 - 3:24pm
White people "helping"
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/01/2020 - 4:29am
You can hear the sadness in her voice.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 06/01/2020 - 7:22am