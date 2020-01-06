Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
5. Police Union Contracts. Every 4-6 years your police dept’s accountability system is re-negotiated. Purging misconduct records, reinstating fired officers, dept funding- it’s in the contract. Cities with worse contracts have higher police violence rates. https://t.co/099sZn7vqJ— Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) October 6, 2019
Can hay fever give you a cough? Do you get a temperature with hay fever? How do I know if I have coronavirus or hay fever?
The Royal College of General Practitioners is warning people not to mix up the symptoms of coronavirus with hay fever.It says it's concerned people may leave their houses thinking they've just got the seasonal illness, when actually they have contracted a deadly virus and should stay at home.
Newark, New Jersey’s largest city, made no arrests and reported only minimal property damage during a weekend march.
By Tracey Tulley & Kevin Armstrong @ NYTimes.com, June 1
[....] The 12,000-person protest on Saturday afternoon brimmed with rage at the death of Mr. Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man who died in Minneapolis after being handcuffed and pinned to the ground at the neck by Derek Chauvin, a white police officer.
(Read in its entirety)
Looks like @JBPritzker is the only one with a backbone to call trump out on his phone call with the governors this morning.
The real MVP
Trump, Barr tell governors to ‘dominate’ streets in response to unrest - @ABC News https://t.co/HLE8r5iJpw
I wrote about the data on police violence, what’s changed since 2014, and how the data can help us identify solutions to reduce police violence nationwide. https://t.co/dQALxb3Cuh— Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) June 1, 2020
Good for these @Facebook employees. https://t.co/Q5fOZRCXD5— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) June 1, 2020
George's brother Philonise has since received calls from both Mr Trump and former Vice President Mr Biden.
He told MSNBC at the weekend that Mr Trump hadn't given him a chance to speak - but he went into more detail comparing the two during an interview with CNN.
"The Vice President - I loved this conversation. He talked to me for like 10 to 15 minutes," Philonise said.
"I was trying to talk his ear off ... great conversation."
As the nation he seeks to lead has spiraled deeper into chaos, former Vice President Joe Biden this week has called for a whole-of-country effort to combat racism and police violence against black Americans.
“I ask all of America to join me—not in denying our pain or covering it over—but using it to compel our nation across this turbulent threshold into the next phase of progress, inclusion, and opportunity for our great democracy,” Biden said in a late-night post on Instagram on Saturday, as a fifth night of protests and riots spread to cities across the country in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25.
There are far more new reported US coronavirus cases today than when stay-at-home orders were issued 9 weeks ago. Many are wondering what the point was if the spread could not be slowed, have lost faith in government, fear the worst is ahead, so loot: is that nihilism? https://t.co/z2ZS6pKdjK— Khanoisseur (@Khanoisseur) June 1, 2020
1. "Isn't the military already on the ground"?— Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) May 30, 2020
A: Yes, the MN National Guard has been deployed by Gov. Walz. But the Guard wears (at least) two hats. Right now, it's wearing its "state" hat, subject to the control solely of the Governor, which is uncontroversial.
Meanwhile in Australia, our very own government evil is more subtle.— Paul Becker (@_Paul_Becker_) June 1, 2020
“Robodebt was a terror campaign against class mobility.”@Asher_Wolf https://t.co/quAh3Ulbkd
Last October, Minneapolis Police Union president Bob Kroll appeared at a Trump rally. Clad in his red “Cops for Trump” T-shirt, Kroll (who has been alleged to be affiliated with white supremacists) gloated that the president had unshackled his officers from the restraints imposed by Trump’s predecessor. “The Obama administration and the handcuffing and oppression of police was despicable,” he told the crowd.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/01/2020 - 2:15pm
new piece @ FiveThirtyEight: Police Are Killing Fewer People In Big Cities, But More In Suburban And Rural America
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/01/2020 - 2:39pm
Excerpt; There's actually been progress in the 30 big urban areas:
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/01/2020 - 2:42pm
Police should not be shooting or choking unarmed citizens. Period.
Would you really use these numbers as a sign of encouragement?
The data do not take into account that people are now capturing police abuse with and without death on video. People see women being swarmed for not wearing masks. They see an elderly woman trying to protect her grandson, pushed to the ground by police officers who pulled out their guns because the young man did not come to a full stop at a red light. No traffic accident occurred. No one was hit by the car.
The numbers above represent great progress to you. You argue from a bubble.
Are you working for Trump?
Edit to add:
Despite a recent uptick, the homicide rate in Chicago is dramatically decreased from the 1990s. Would you hand out an award?
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 06/01/2020 - 3:43pm