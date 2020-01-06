Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
George's brother Philonise has since received calls from both Mr Trump and former Vice President Mr Biden.
He told MSNBC at the weekend that Mr Trump hadn't given him a chance to speak - but he went into more detail comparing the two during an interview with CNN.
"The Vice President - I loved this conversation. He talked to me for like 10 to 15 minutes," Philonise said.
"I was trying to talk his ear off ... great conversation."
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/01/2020 - 4:50pm