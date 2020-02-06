Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
As the protesters moved north, fringe groups hung back, setting fires, breaking windows and grabbing goods from a string of luxury boutiques.
By Ali Watkins, Erik M. Norman & Nate Schweber @ NYTimes.com, June 1 with numerous photos
[....] By morning, the devastation in Manhattan was unlike anything New York had seen since the blackout of 1977. Block after block of boutiques in the Flatiron district had their windows shattered and’ their goods looted.
Watching all the terrible news in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd, it’s been hard not to think about Eric Garner. The cases have so many similarities.
Newark, New Jersey’s largest city, made no arrests and reported only minimal property damage during a weekend march.
By Tracey Tulley & Kevin Armstrong @ NYTimes.com, June 1
[....] The 12,000-person protest on Saturday afternoon brimmed with rage at the death of Mr. Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man who died in Minneapolis after being handcuffed and pinned to the ground at the neck by Derek Chauvin, a white police officer.
Looks like @JBPritzker is the only one with a backbone to call trump out on his phone call with the governors this morning.
The real MVP
Trump, Barr tell governors to ‘dominate’ streets in response to unrest - @ABC News https://t.co/HLE8r5iJpw
I wrote about the data on police violence, what’s changed since 2014, and how the data can help us identify solutions to reduce police violence nationwide. https://t.co/dQALxb3Cuh— Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) June 1, 2020
Good for these @Facebook employees. https://t.co/Q5fOZRCXD5— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) June 1, 2020
George's brother Philonise has since received calls from both Mr Trump and former Vice President Mr Biden.
He told MSNBC at the weekend that Mr Trump hadn't given him a chance to speak - but he went into more detail comparing the two during an interview with CNN.
"The Vice President - I loved this conversation. He talked to me for like 10 to 15 minutes," Philonise said.
"I was trying to talk his ear off ... great conversation."
As the nation he seeks to lead has spiraled deeper into chaos, former Vice President Joe Biden this week has called for a whole-of-country effort to combat racism and police violence against black Americans.
“I ask all of America to join me—not in denying our pain or covering it over—but using it to compel our nation across this turbulent threshold into the next phase of progress, inclusion, and opportunity for our great democracy,” Biden said in a late-night post on Instagram on Saturday, as a fifth night of protests and riots spread to cities across the country in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25.
There's lots more, but I'll stop now. It's ALLOVER THE COUNTRY. This is not accurately being reported in the national news. It's not just "anarchists". It's a crime wave. And it's serious.
We are all going to suffer this, we were already looking at a Depression. Insurers are going to run out of money and premiums are going to go sky high.
Coronavirus infections will probably go sky high as well. In a couple weeks, maybe the hospital workers will have enough strength to work long hours under massivie stress. Maybe they won't.
Edit to add: here's another sad one from Sacramento:
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 5:04am
Can't stop because it's horrible and frightening not being covered enough; from first page of returns of a Google News search for "looting", ALLOVER THE COUNTRY
'They weren't protesters, protesters have a cause': Business owners attacked after storefront looted in South Loop
THEY CAME TO SUPPORT PROTEST AND CHECK BUSINESS LOOTED, ATTACKED, HUSBAND IN HOSPITAL
Bay Area cities order curfews amid fallout from looting and violence, prepare for more protests
Police Monday investigated several shootings and processed a number of suspects in a weekend of looting across the region, as they also prepared for more ...
The Mercury NewsYesterday
Roving Looters Leave San Leandro Walmart Ransacked And Smoldering
SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — Looters smashed their way into the San Leandro Walmart store late Sunday night, shattering windows, stripping shelves, toppling ...
CBS San FranciscoYesterday
Protests, looting continue in Southern California as new week begins
OC Register, 4 hrs. ago
Looting, vandalism break out in Chicago suburbs amid protests in wake of George Floyd's death
Gov. Pritzker deploys National Guard to Chicago suburbs as curfews issued
WLS TV, 5 hrs. ago
Atlantic City looting is latest blow to this casino town: How it unfolded, what set it of
June 1, 2020- 5:38 PM
Video captures looting of downtown Spokane’s Nike store
The Spokesman Review - yesterday
Boston Business Owners Are Picking Up the Pieces after Overnight Damage
Independent shop and restaurant owners say property destruction and theft are added hardships for them during the pandemic—and distractions from the protest centered on justice for George Floyd.
Boston Magazine - yesterday
Protesters worry that Tampa looting, police clashes will overshadow message
Police fired beanbags and tear gas. Stores were burned and looted. The explosive weekend left protesters with complicated feelings.
Tampa Bay Times - yesterday
It goes on and on, allover the country,this is not even the complete first page of links
Austin-Area Stores Looted As Protests Continue
National Guard sent to Reno after looting, City Hall damaged
Reports of looting at Tropicana & Koval, Las Vegas
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 6:21am