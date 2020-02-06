Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Watching all the terrible news in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd, it’s been hard not to think about Eric Garner. The cases have so many similarities.
While male deaths gain attention, and George Floyd's certainly demands attention and response, esp. as police behavior can be controlled plus has knock-on effects, I'm still struck how the danger women face is frequently marginalized.
This girl raped & killed in Nigeria has set off a national protest, but will it be anything like the response for Floyd or Trayvon or other flashpoints?
https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2020/jun/02/and-of-studen...
There women make up 1/3 of murder victims, like in Burma and Bangladesh, while in world murder record holder India it's *40%* women as murder victims. The US is relatively benign, just under 1/4. Of course we should add to that violence the rapes largely unfelt by (or perpetrated by) men - 85,000 *reported* per year, the number of unreported undoubtedly much higher. (an estimate in South Africa a decade ago estimated that 1 in 4 men had committed rape. But just under 1 in 5 Nigerian young girls/children has suffered *multiple* cases of sexual violence, not just 1).
Combine these two, women who are raped then murdered like this young girl, and the horror should escalate. Yes, there have been large protests in India when it went to the next step, acid disfigurement, ruining a girl's face forever.
So yes, as police killings top 1000 out of US total 16,000 we should be concerned and protest and implement more controls to stop the abuse (non-lethal abusive behavior as well), it's useful to remind ourselves that perhaps because women suffer less non-rapey abuse at the hands of police we likely wouldn't ever protest this way for one. But women are killed and raped at an alarming rate, and that society that responds next week about anti-black police abuse will largely ignore societal abuse towards women. (Also, whites receive 3/4 of police murders - whether as obviously unjust & uncaring as Floyd's I would doubt, but certainly there are a number way over the line of responsible police behavior - if we bother to look. Of course cop cams likely turned off as so often happens too.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 8:26am