PS/ The investigation ongoing into Flynn in late 2016 was a counterintelligence investigation; a criminal investigation came later. But the *concepts* undergirding the Logan Act, a criminal statute, are actually even more *richly* in play in a *counterintelligence* investigation. — Seth Abramson (@) (@SethAbramson) May 30, 2020

The Flynn transcript shows the incoming Trump administration colluding with Russia against the U.S. government https://t.co/13xIhul7rp — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) May 29, 2020

Eli, you are not a CIA officer, nor could you play one on TV. Kislyak was grooming Flynn, Flynn went for it hook, line and sinker. Flynn is collaborating with Kislyak to undermine Obama's NSC: https://t.co/ESvU9Tiv1w pic.twitter.com/pSJbzQk7Jv — Nada Bakos (@nadabakos) May 29, 2020