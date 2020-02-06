[....] By morning, the devastation in Manhattan was unlike anything New York had seen since the blackout of 1977. Block after block of boutiques in the Flatiron district had their windows shattered and’ their goods looted.
Can hay fever give you a cough? Do you get a temperature with hay fever? How do I know if I have coronavirus or hay fever?
The Royal College of General Practitioners is warning people not to mix up the symptoms of coronavirus with hay fever.It says it's concerned people may leave their houses thinking they've just got the seasonal illness, when actually they have contracted a deadly virus and should stay at home.
[....] The 12,000-person protest on Saturday afternoon brimmed with rage at the death of Mr. Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man who died in Minneapolis after being handcuffed and pinned to the ground at the neck by Derek Chauvin, a white police officer.
Comments
This is not helpful:
The looters and vandals are not protestors. The cops are busy and they are taking advantage of it. The quoted claim steals the oxygen from those who question the value of excessive force in the face of angry crowds.
by moat on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 4:12pm
It's not factually true either, it's a delusional view of what's going on. Looting is currently happening all over the country after protests have ended and police can't manage to even keep up with it. There's a ton of videos, I've posted some of them, running around chasing looters like chickens with their heads cut off.
This is a perfect storm of businesses left unattended and unprotected because of coronavirus isolation meeting with anger over the Floyd situation.
In hindsight, it actually was a miracle that the looting didn't start before the Floyd execution on video. That the criminal element was frightened into staying at home, too.
Now that's over. People are getting desperate for income, many don't know where the next cent is coming from. The more criminally minded are ahead of the game, jumping in and organizing looting gangs. But there is also the affect of the entitlement being raised by the protests, and that is giving leave for some who normally wouldn't to rationalize stealing, so they are joining in.
The protests just help make a ripe situation a perfect storm.
Police are both incompetent and overwhelmed, the opposite of in control of anything.
If you're going to do conspiracy, look to what orders the National Guard gets from now on.
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 5:18pm