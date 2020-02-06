When Trump flashed the Bible on Monday at St. John’s Church near Washington’s Lafayette Park, he was holding it upside down and backwards, almost as if the book—or any book—has an unknown purpose.
This made is painfully clear that he was using the Bible as a prop, and that his appearance in front of the church was an effort to pander to the religious right. ... it’s likely to be remembered as one of the most shameful stunts of his entire presidency.
[....] By morning, the devastation in Manhattan was unlike anything New York had seen since the blackout of 1977. Block after block of boutiques in the Flatiron district had their windows shattered and’ their goods looted.
Can hay fever give you a cough? Do you get a temperature with hay fever? How do I know if I have coronavirus or hay fever?
The Royal College of General Practitioners is warning people not to mix up the symptoms of coronavirus with hay fever.It says it's concerned people may leave their houses thinking they've just got the seasonal illness, when actually they have contracted a deadly virus and should stay at home.
[....] The 12,000-person protest on Saturday afternoon brimmed with rage at the death of Mr. Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man who died in Minneapolis after being handcuffed and pinned to the ground at the neck by Derek Chauvin, a white police officer.
This is not helpful:
The looters and vandals are not protestors. The cops are busy and they are taking advantage of it. The quoted claim steals the oxygen from those who question the value of excessive force in the face of angry crowds.
by moat on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 4:12pm
It's not factually true either, it's a delusional view of what's going on. Looting is currently happening all over the country after protests have ended and police can't manage to even keep up with it. There's a ton of videos, I've posted some of them, running around chasing looters like chickens with their heads cut off.
This is a perfect storm of businesses left unattended and unprotected because of coronavirus isolation meeting with anger over the Floyd situation.
In hindsight, it actually was a miracle that the looting didn't start before the Floyd execution on video. That the criminal element was frightened into staying at home, too.
Now that's over. People are getting desperate for income, many don't know where the next cent is coming from. The more criminally minded are ahead of the game, jumping in and organizing looting gangs. But there is also the affect of the entitlement being raised by the protests, and that is giving leave for some who normally wouldn't to rationalize stealing, so they are joining in.
The protests just help make a ripe situation a perfect storm.
Police are both incompetent and overwhelmed, the opposite of in control of anything.
If you're going to do conspiracy, look to what orders the National Guard gets from now on.
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 5:18pm
What do you see stated in the article that is factually incorrect?
by A Guy Called LULU on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 6:32pm
AA will certainly answer for herself but what I find factually incorrect is the claim that the looting is a direct cause of the police responses against the protesters.
At the very least, one could ask for more than a bare assertion that such is the case. The claim is put forward as if it were self evident.
I am done with all the "self evident" rhetoric. From anybody.
by moat on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 6:40pm
" In rally after rally, people have observed that looting and destruction only began after police charged and beat a crowd, or fired tear gas or rubber bullets into it"
I've seen no evidence it's true. And I highly doubt it's true. It's at most anecdotal which isn't evidence and more than that I haven't even seen much anecdotal information to begin to give it some conditional consideration.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 6:43pm