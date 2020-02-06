Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Tonight Ferguson has elected its first black Mayor. Congratulations to my friend Ella Jones! Vote. It matters. @Ella4Ferguson— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) June 3, 2020
15 @nytimes reporters with a couple of Pulitzers between them contributed to this @DanBarryNYT story.— Nick Corasaniti (@NYTnickc) June 2, 2020
Worth your time: https://t.co/Qs5LgqGXtk pic.twitter.com/Ic5A6YLI7d
When Trump flashed the Bible on Monday at St. John’s Church near Washington’s Lafayette Park, he was holding it upside down and backwards, almost as if the book—or any book—has an unknown purpose.
This made is painfully clear that he was using the Bible as a prop, and that his appearance in front of the church was an effort to pander to the religious right. ... it’s likely to be remembered as one of the most shameful stunts of his entire presidency.
Giant crowd heading for the White House. What's next? https://t.co/PctZbYeRIv— Ilya Lozovsky (@ichbinilya) June 2, 2020
...Holy shit. https://t.co/BmnFpzBjwV— #TestAndTrace Smith (@Noahpinion) June 2, 2020
Should we worry that the way they used to be is the way they are now?
As the protesters moved north, fringe groups hung back, setting fires, breaking windows and grabbing goods from a string of luxury boutiques.
By Ali Watkins, Erik M. Norman & Nate Schweber @ NYTimes.com, June 1 with numerous photos
[....] By morning, the devastation in Manhattan was unlike anything New York had seen since the blackout of 1977. Block after block of boutiques in the Flatiron district had their windows shattered and’ their goods looted.
Watching all the terrible news in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd, it’s been hard not to think about Eric Garner. The cases have so many similarities.
Can hay fever give you a cough? Do you get a temperature with hay fever? How do I know if I have coronavirus or hay fever?
The Royal College of General Practitioners is warning people not to mix up the symptoms of coronavirus with hay fever.It says it's concerned people may leave their houses thinking they've just got the seasonal illness, when actually they have contracted a deadly virus and should stay at home.
Newark, New Jersey’s largest city, made no arrests and reported only minimal property damage during a weekend march.
By Tracey Tulley & Kevin Armstrong @ NYTimes.com, June 1
[....] The 12,000-person protest on Saturday afternoon brimmed with rage at the death of Mr. Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man who died in Minneapolis after being handcuffed and pinned to the ground at the neck by Derek Chauvin, a white police officer.
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 10:54pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 11:06pm