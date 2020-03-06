Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
"It looks unsafe to me" - Defense Secretary asks @USArmy to look into low-lying @USNationalGuard medical helicopter flight over protesters as @DCNationalGuard conducts its own independent review https://t.co/dcQ7XOwxwr— Tara Copp (@TaraCopp) June 3, 2020
This is the on-line story: Attorney General Keith Ellison to elevate charges against officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck; also charging other 3 involved | Star Tribune https://t.co/YF4JFbpocp— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) June 3, 2020
This is a very powerful ad. But see for yourself. https://t.co/CNqzqJuRxv— Peter Wehner (@Peter_Wehner) June 3, 2020
"They let us down": How the CDC stumbled in its early response to the coronavirus. Remarkable reporting in this must-read by @abbygoodnough @shearm @EricLiptonNYT @apoorva_nyc https://t.co/AIFqLvVeTc
ATLANTA — I frantically screamed into the phone to my teenage son: “Lance, WHERE ARE YOU?!”
Social media posts were swirling that protests were being planned in Atlanta in response to the death of George Floyd, a black Minnesotan, while a police officer knelt on his neck.
Although as mayor, the chief of police reports to me, in that moment, I knew what every other parent to a black child in America knows: I could not protect my son. To anyone who saw him, he was simply who he is, a black man-child in the promised land that we all know as America.
Interview with Patrick Skinner by Ezra Klein
After George Floyd’s death, a CIA officer turned Georgia cop speaks out - Vox https://t.co/5KRszEJcFG— ColinPClarke (@ColinPClarke) June 3, 2020
June 2, 2020
There are 23 Republican incumbents in the Senate on the ballot in November. Every last one of them should be booted out and have his or her name “tied to his with a cord of steel and for all of history,https://t.co/MqFJXbM1Mi— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) June 2, 2020
Facebook said Tuesday that it had shut down pages and accounts associated the white supremacist American Guard, whose members were discussing bringing weapons to the protests that are happening across the country. https://t.co/kDW6rI1lIo— Oren Segal (@orensegal) June 3, 2020
15 @nytimes reporters with a couple of Pulitzers between them contributed to this @DanBarryNYT story.— Nick Corasaniti (@NYTnickc) June 2, 2020
Worth your time: https://t.co/Qs5LgqGXtk pic.twitter.com/Ic5A6YLI7d
Tonight Ferguson has elected its first black Mayor. Congratulations to my friend Ella Jones! Vote. It matters. @Ella4Ferguson— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) June 3, 2020
When Trump flashed the Bible on Monday at St. John’s Church near Washington’s Lafayette Park, he was holding it upside down and backwards, almost as if the book—or any book—has an unknown purpose.
This made is painfully clear that he was using the Bible as a prop, and that his appearance in front of the church was an effort to pander to the religious right. ... it’s likely to be remembered as one of the most shameful stunts of his entire presidency.
Giant crowd heading for the White House. What's next? https://t.co/PctZbYeRIv— Ilya Lozovsky (@ichbinilya) June 2, 2020
...Holy shit. https://t.co/BmnFpzBjwV— #TestAndTrace Smith (@Noahpinion) June 2, 2020
Should we worry that the way they used to be is the way they are now?
Stating on teevee: from the Pentagon podium, no less: "I do not support invoking the Insurrection Act"
You're fired?
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 1:30pm
Kayleigh's rapid talking points response:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 2:45pm