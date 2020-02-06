Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
When Trump flashed the Bible on Monday at St. John’s Church near Washington’s Lafayette Park, he was holding it upside down and backwards, almost as if the book—or any book—has an unknown purpose.
This made is painfully clear that he was using the Bible as a prop, and that his appearance in front of the church was an effort to pander to the religious right. ... it’s likely to be remembered as one of the most shameful stunts of his entire presidency.
Comments
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 10:23pm
also interesting, some advisors apparently were not happy with Ivanka's input:
So one can presume that the church including upside down Bible was yet another stable genius decision, he did it all on his own....
Me, I was thinking that he might have been thinking about the movie Elmer Gantry and fancies himself a Burt Lancaster quality performer.
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 10:41pm
Thanks for the links. Watch Biden's speech today, all around fantastic, and he said Trump should read the Bible he might learn somthing.
by NCD on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 11:55pm
thanks for the recommend, I will.
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 3:03am
It's come out that the debacle of the clearing of Lafayette Square (with equestrian officers recalling the Dr. Zhivago scene PP posted the other day somewhere here) was Barr's doing:
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 10:46pm
Ivanka had a nice purse. Every gal walking thru a riot zone should have a matching ensemble so police know theyre not one of the looters. Especially our own Eva Braun.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 11:08pm
Dangerous Housewives meow!
Feel the stiletto heels dig in.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 11:27pm
Here's video with Barr working it out with Secret Service:
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 11:19pm
Interesting, Preet Bharara thinks Liz Warren is on the right track here about Barr's participation:
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 11:39pm
<p>Jesus on a pogo stick - None of these guys will resign. Impeach them.</p>
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 11:47pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 2:25am
Ah, now here's a photo it's like they made it just for NCD:
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 11:15pm
Did they give the old nazi salute for Trump?
"Scheisse ist this high in MAGA!"
by NCD on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 12:02am
It's his response to the Lincoln Project.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 1:19am
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 3:02am
Speaking of violating oaths
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 4:36am
Basically the same thing here: President Trump tried to register to vote in Florida using an out-of-state address
@ WashingtonPost.com, June 3
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 1:18pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 3:45pm
Ok so that is being judged pretty much a fail, so here's the new iconography attempts:
To which Radio Free Tom advises:
and then he retweets his recent article with a new intro:
Edit to add: I note that despite recent polls, he is not ready to let his guard down:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 2:42pm
In Trump's 2nd term he should declare an emergency and create the 101st MAGA Division, which he could use or send wherever his political advisors feel will boost his reelection for a third term.
They would automatically hold parades at all Trump rallies, act as palace guards and under the (1806 insurrection law) have the authority to detain opposition politicians as Trump requires.
by NCD on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 4:39pm
Dammit, NCD, i told you to keep this on the QT til after the convention.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 5:10pm
"reelection for a third term."
Now you're just being ridiculous. There's not going to be an election for Trump's third term. The only question is if there will be an election after his third term or if we'll go for primogeniture.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 5:17pm
Fake news failing Dags. (Secret... promise?)
Ok, yeah, no 3rd election, but the campaign for reelection must proceed, with rallies, and rallies, and rallies and .... attacks on Demonrats, the rubes are just told the election is being postponed, ..... can't have campaign graft and donors IF YOU DON'T HAVE AN ELECTION, get it..!! ?
by NCD on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 5:40pm
Here's some really pitiful White House agitprop:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 4:39pm