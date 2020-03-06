Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
There are 23 Republican incumbents in the Senate on the ballot in November. Every last one of them should be booted out and have his or her name “tied to his with a cord of steel and for all of history,https://t.co/MqFJXbM1Mi— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) June 2, 2020
The United States is one of the only countries in the world with a cash bail system that is dominated by commercial bail bondsmen. This system discriminates against people of color and the poor and is in dire need of reform. https://t.co/L6SJjjb9l6— Brennan Center (@BrennanCenter) June 3, 2020
Moments before former Vice President Joe Biden was expected to address the nation after another night of protests, a chyron appeared on MSNBC teeing up the speech.
“Soon: Biden speaks on civil unrest from Philadelpha,” the text read.
In any ordinary presidential election, that kind of wording in the lower left corner of the television would serve as an innocuous and forgettable teaser. But on Tuesday morning, the mere mention of an upcoming Biden event was notable for an entirely different reason: it almost never happens.
This is a fascinating trend, and tracks with the other polling I've seen, which shows that people think that race relations are bad in America, except in their own communities, where they are good. https://t.co/55uJ4QSl8u— Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 3, 2020
This is the on-line story: Attorney General Keith Ellison to elevate charges against officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck; also charging other 3 involved | Star Tribune https://t.co/YF4JFbpocp— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) June 3, 2020
This is a very powerful ad. But see for yourself. https://t.co/CNqzqJuRxv— Peter Wehner (@Peter_Wehner) June 3, 2020
"It looks unsafe to me" - Defense Secretary asks @USArmy to look into low-lying @USNationalGuard medical helicopter flight over protesters as @DCNationalGuard conducts its own independent review https://t.co/dcQ7XOwxwr
"They let us down": How the CDC stumbled in its early response to the coronavirus. Remarkable reporting in this must-read by @abbygoodnough @shearm @EricLiptonNYT @apoorva_nyc https://t.co/AIFqLvVeTc
ATLANTA — I frantically screamed into the phone to my teenage son: “Lance, WHERE ARE YOU?!”
Social media posts were swirling that protests were being planned in Atlanta in response to the death of George Floyd, a black Minnesotan, while a police officer knelt on his neck.
Although as mayor, the chief of police reports to me, in that moment, I knew what every other parent to a black child in America knows: I could not protect my son. To anyone who saw him, he was simply who he is, a black man-child in the promised land that we all know as America.
Interview with Patrick Skinner by Ezra Klein
After George Floyd’s death, a CIA officer turned Georgia cop speaks out - Vox https://t.co/5KRszEJcFG— ColinPClarke (@ColinPClarke) June 3, 2020
June 2, 2020
Facebook said Tuesday that it had shut down pages and accounts associated the white supremacist American Guard, whose members were discussing bringing weapons to the protests that are happening across the country. https://t.co/kDW6rI1lIo— Oren Segal (@orensegal) June 3, 2020
15 @nytimes reporters with a couple of Pulitzers between them contributed to this @DanBarryNYT story.— Nick Corasaniti (@NYTnickc) June 2, 2020
Worth your time: https://t.co/Qs5LgqGXtk pic.twitter.com/Ic5A6YLI7d
Tonight Ferguson has elected its first black Mayor. Congratulations to my friend Ella Jones! Vote. It matters. @Ella4Ferguson— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) June 3, 2020
When Trump flashed the Bible on Monday at St. John’s Church near Washington’s Lafayette Park, he was holding it upside down and backwards, almost as if the book—or any book—has an unknown purpose.
This made is painfully clear that he was using the Bible as a prop, and that his appearance in front of the church was an effort to pander to the religious right. ... it’s likely to be remembered as one of the most shameful stunts of his entire presidency.
Robert's Rules of Order seem to be evolving in these tense online Zoom pandemic/riot days.
Think they're going to have to rush-publish a new version to cope.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 5:02am
Space force--Arizonans going for the Democratic astronaut:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 6:39pm