@ BBC News, 4 hrs. ago

In Russia, President Putin’s approval rating has fallen to an all-time low.

Russia, like many countries, is suffering acute economic hardship after weeks of coronavirus lockdown.

Amid rising unemployment, there are signs of growing disillusionment with the Kremlin. Our correspondent Steve Rosenberg has been to Vladimir Putin’s home city of St Petersburg to gauge the mood.

VIDEO Produced by Will Vernon, camera/editing Matthew Goddard.