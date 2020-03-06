Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
By Katelyn Burns @ Vox.com, June 3
A black trans woman from Minneapolis, Minnesota, was brutally attacked by a group of men Monday, according to a video circulating on social media this week.
The video, which we’ve chosen not to post or link to due to its graphic nature, shows a group of 20 to 30 cisgender men hitting a woman, Iyanna Dior, outside a convenience store while calling her a homophobic slur. Dior was eventually able to escape behind the counter of the store and through the back of the building, according to the video, while bystanders (and possibly employees) stood between her and her attackers [....]
By A.P. via Marketwatch.com, June 3, 10:54 pm
WASHINGTON — Ousted State Department Inspector General Steve Linick on Wednesday told members of three congressional committees that before he was abruptly fired, he was investigating Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s treatment of staffers as well as the secretary’s decision to approve a multibillion-dollar arms sale to Saudi Arabia.
Democrats are investigating President Donald Trump’s firing of Linick — one of several inspector generals he has recently ousted — and whether it was a retaliatory move [....]
By A.P. via Marketwatch.com, June 3
All positive cases were asymptomatic, an encouraging development
In Russia, President Putin’s approval rating has fallen to an all-time low.
Russia, like many countries, is suffering acute economic hardship after weeks of coronavirus lockdown.
Amid rising unemployment, there are signs of growing disillusionment with the Kremlin. Our correspondent Steve Rosenberg has been to Vladimir Putin’s home city of St Petersburg to gauge the mood.
VIDEO Produced by Will Vernon, camera/editing Matthew Goddard.
Hence, Barr's "troops", under his control:
THERE IT IS..... Trump and Barr are patrolling DC with federal prison guards trained to deal with prison riots and crisis situations in prisons. https://t.co/NP7wc0yBDC— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) June 4, 2020
By Alexander Burns & Maggie Haberman @ NYTimes.com, June 3
President Trump is facing the bleakest outlook for his re-election bid so far, [....]
“There is no obvious strategy in terms of message,” said Rob Stutzman, a Republican strategist based in California. “The president defaults to base messages regardless of strategy, thus the campaign becomes a base-driven campaign.”
The United States is one of the only countries in the world with a cash bail system that is dominated by commercial bail bondsmen. This system discriminates against people of color and the poor and is in dire need of reform. https://t.co/L6SJjjb9l6— Brennan Center (@BrennanCenter) June 3, 2020
Moments before former Vice President Joe Biden was expected to address the nation after another night of protests, a chyron appeared on MSNBC teeing up the speech.
“Soon: Biden speaks on civil unrest from Philadelpha,” the text read.
In any ordinary presidential election, that kind of wording in the lower left corner of the television would serve as an innocuous and forgettable teaser. But on Tuesday morning, the mere mention of an upcoming Biden event was notable for an entirely different reason: it almost never happens.
This is a fascinating trend, and tracks with the other polling I've seen, which shows that people think that race relations are bad in America, except in their own communities, where they are good. https://t.co/55uJ4QSl8u— Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 3, 2020
This is the on-line story: Attorney General Keith Ellison to elevate charges against officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck; also charging other 3 involved | Star Tribune https://t.co/YF4JFbpocp— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) June 3, 2020
This is a very powerful ad. But see for yourself. https://t.co/CNqzqJuRxv— Peter Wehner (@Peter_Wehner) June 3, 2020
"It looks unsafe to me" - Defense Secretary asks @USArmy to look into low-lying @USNationalGuard medical helicopter flight over protesters as @DCNationalGuard conducts its own independent review https://t.co/dcQ7XOwxwr
"They let us down": How the CDC stumbled in its early response to the coronavirus. Remarkable reporting in this must-read by @abbygoodnough @shearm @EricLiptonNYT @apoorva_nyc https://t.co/AIFqLvVeTc
